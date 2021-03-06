9 of the best farm shops in Norfolk

Published: 10:00 AM March 6, 2021

Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham which has opened after a £250,000 expansion - Credit: Danielle Booden

It has never been more important to shop local and you can support Norfolk producers at these brilliant farm shops across the county.

Inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham which has opened after a £250,000 expansion - Credit: Danielle Booden

1. The Goat Shed at Fielding Cottage

Fieldings Colton Road, Honingham, NR9 5DJ

Click-and-collect available, fieldingcottage.co.uk

The 8,000sqft Goat Shed opened in February following a £250,000 investment by owner Sam Steggles and it offers fruit and vegetables, bread and cakes, homewares and gifts and boasts a larder, which also sells Fielding Cottage's own goat's cheese.

The major upgrade of its farm shop follows a surge in sales in 2020, with people looking to support local during the various lockdowns, and there are even goats greeting customers at the entrance.

Owner Marcus Pearcey outside Blofield Farm Shop - Credit: Archant

2. Blofield Farm Shop

58 Yarmouth Road, Blofield, NR13 4LQ

Click-and-collect and local delivery available, shop.blofieldfarmshop.co.uk

Another business that has seen huge growth is the Blofield Farm Shop, which is crammed to the brim with fantastic Norfolk goodies.

There is a huge selection of meat, ideal for barbecues as the weather begins to get warmer, and it is all locally-sourced.

Following the shop's lockdown success, owner Marcus Pearcey opened second shop Blofield Food Hall inside Oaklands Hotel in Thorpe St Andrew (NR7 0HH) last year and it also has a café and hamper room.

3. Algy's Farm Shop

Bintree (just off the A1067), NR20 5PW

Click-and-collect available, algys.co.uk

Algy's Farm Shop is known for its popcorn, but there are plenty more reasons to visit, with fresh fruit and vegetables on offer alongside cheese, meat, ice cream and more.

Woodfired pizza is available to takeaway on Friday nights, with more details on its Facebook page.

4. Walsingham Farm Shop

Guild Street, Little Walsingham, NR22 6BU

Click-and-collect and nationwide delivery available, walsingham.co

Walsingham Farm Shop is famous for its sausages. - Credit: Archant

Located in the quaint village of Little Walsingham, this farm shop offers everything from sauces to sausages and a great selection of beers and other drinks too.

There is also a Walsingham Farm Shop stall at Norwich Market, selling scotch eggs, pies and other treats, which is set to reopen on April 1.

5. Cannell's Farm Produce

Langley Trading Estate, Langley Road, Chedgrave, NR14 6HD

Click-and-collect and local delivery available, cannellsfarmproduce.co.uk

Based in in the old Cannell's Seed Factory, alongside the typical farm shop fare there is an extensive range of local gins, craft beers, wines and chocolates.

You can also choose from a beautiful selection of plants and Hempnall Village Bakery deliver bread every Wednesday and Saturday.

Over-60s get 25pc off fruit, vegetables and salad items on Thursdays.

6. A.G. Meale & Sons

Wayford Nurseries, Stalham, NR12 9LJ

Click-and-collect and local delivery available, agmeale.co.uk

This family-run farm shop offers its own fruit and vegetables, which are grown throughout the year, and it boasts a plant centre too.

Also available is bread, dairy and meat products, treats from the deli counter, Norfolk fruit juice and alcoholic drinks.

While its café Vera's Coffee Shop is currently closed, the Baked by Vera range is available to takeaway, with everything from scones to a steak and ale stew available.

7. Back to the Garden

Letheringsett, Holt, NR25 7JJ

Click-and-collect and local delivery available, back-to-the-garden.co.uk

Back to the Garden boasts a deli, with British artisan cheeses and organic salami among the offerings, and sells a large selection of fruit and vegetables.

All of the Angus-sired beef, lamb and chicken on the meat counter have been raised organically at its farm and there is a delightful café and restaurant, which will hopefully be open again soon.

8. Creake Abbey Food Hall (shop currently closed)

Creake Abbey, North Creake, NR21 9LF

While closed you can still book an appointment to get freezer meals, frozen Brick pizza, dry goods and staples - call 07801 418907 or email info@creakeabbey.co.uk, see updates at creakeabbey.co.uk

The Creake Abbey food hall and café. - Credit: IAN BURT

The food hall at Creake Abbey, home to the ruins of an abbey built in 1206, is a true celebration of Norfolk with heaps of local goodies and a great café.

The monthly award-winning farmers' market also returns from March, which takes place outdoors with social distancing measures.

9. White House Farm

Wroxham Road, Rackheath, NR13 6LB (use NR7 8RN and follow signage from park-and-ride roundabout if difficulties with sat-nav)

Click-and-collect available at whfnorwich.com

Charlotte and Oliver Gurney, owners of the White House Farm shop and cafe. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

This farm shop, just outside Norwich, features a large meat counter and many other Norfolk treats, with a traffic light system at the entrance to adhere to social distancing.

The café is also still open for takeaway drinks, cakes, sausage rolls and more.

While lockdown restrictions are in place, make sure to only travel in your local area to a farm shop.