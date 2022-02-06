Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners

Fanny Adams Catering, run by couple Adam Clayton and Annie Vanstone, will be taking over the kitchen at the Ostrich in Castleacre on Sundays, serving roast dinners. - Credit: Supplied

A Norfolk street food vendor will be swapping its truck for a pub kitchen this month to serve "banging" roast dinners.

Fanny Adams Catering, run by couple Adam Clayton Annie Vanstone, will be taking up residency at the Ostrich pub in Castle Acre, near Swaffham.

While known for globe-trotting street food, the couple will also be serving traditional British Sunday roasts at the pub on Sundays throughout February.

Fanny Adams Catering serve a range of street food dishes from across different cuisines from its food truck - Credit: Fanny Adams Catering

Mr Clayton, who got his first head chef position in London at the age of 26, said: "We did a kitchen takeover on Saturdays at the Ostrich in January serving street food which went really well. Now we can't wait to be offering Sunday roasts to customers as well.

"We are all about funky, fresh and seasonal food using flavours from around the world. We just make what we like and we know what tastes good."

Dishes on the menu include roast beef topside with fennel and rosemary, roast chicken with garlic and thyme and a vegan option of miso squash, kale and lentil pie.







