Festive pizzas and wood-fired Brussels sprouts big hit at restaurant
- Credit: Archant
Parsnip, sage puree and cranberry sauce are just some of the ingredients that a restaurant has used to create its new festive pizzas.
Eric’s Pizza, in Thornham, has launched a Christmas menu that also includes wood-fired Brussels sprouts and mulled cider from apples on site.
Head chef, Fred Bambridge, said the restaurant and takeaway's new seasonal offerings have already been a huge hit with customers.
The 35-year-old said: “What we have done is create a traditional Christmas pizza with parsnip and sage puree, local Norfolk sausage, pancetta cured for us in Suffolk, brie and cranberry sauce, and orchard apples to give it that sharpness.
“The other pizza we have created is a little bit different. It includes ham hock with roasted Vitelotte potatoes which are purple, pistachios and black truffle hollandaise.
“Alongside that we have a couple of traditional sides; dates stuffed with sausage and wrapped in pancetta and Brussels sprouts cooked in a wood-fired oven - they have actually been our bestseller.”
The business, located in a yurt in Drove Orchards near Hunstanton, is also offering mulled cider made from apples on site and a spiced negroni cocktail.
It is owned by Eric Snaith, chef patron at Titchwell Manor and owner of Eric’s Fish and Chips, who started the business in the middle of the pandemic.
Just 15 months down the line, Eric’s Pizza was awarded gold by the Pizza, Pasta and Italian Food Association (PAPA).
After a very successful start, the business is now hoping to branch out with a frozen pizza and dough range.
Mr Bambridge added: “Our ethos is to bring this ultra-traditional Italian pizza but using modern techniques and hyper-local ingredients
“It’s a little bit quieter now because of winter but that’s to be expected on the coast because it’s seasonal.
“But it means we can focus our energy on innovation and one of the things we will be doing is producing a line of frozen pizzas, doughs and sauces - which we are looking to launch in February.
“We are also quite open to moving into the world of pop-ups and events.”
The restaurant is currently taking bookings for Christmas parties.
For more information you can visit Eric's Pizza website.