The best places for afternoon tea – what a treat!

Charles Bliss

Published: 7:45 AM October 4, 2021   
Afternoon tea at The Courtyard Café on Elm Hill in Norwich

If you are in the mood for pampering, The Courtyard Café on the picturesque Elm Hill in Norwich serves a delectable afternoon tea - Credit: Jodie Hook

Looking for a special treat for a birthday or anniversary? Or maybe you’re still working your way through catch-ups with friends and fancy pushing the boat out. How about an afternoon tea?

Afternoon tea is the perfect treat, stacked full of savoury delights and sweet temptations, all topped off with a selection of hot drinks or, if it’s a particularly special celebration, how about some fizz?

“There is something really special about afternoon tea – it’s a meal we don’t usually have, so unlike going out for lunch or dinner, indulging in an afternoon tea is always going to be an occasion,” said Jodie Hook, owner of The Courtyard Café on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich.

“It is packed full of treats such as cheese scones, dainty sandwiches, luxurious cake and mouth-watering pastries – what’s not to love?”

Guests at The Courtyard Café can either sink into the velvet armchairs in the parlour or enjoy their tea in the heated, covered Courtyard Garden.

“Our afternoon teas are all handmade, from the whipped beetroot and goat cheese finger sandwiches to the passionfruit profiteroles, as well as our signature seasonal trifles,” said Jodie, adding that there is a separate vegetarian afternoon tea and dietary requirements can be catered for.

Afternoon tea from Binky's Café in Belton, Norfolk

The scones from Binky's Café in Belton are "out-of-this-world" - Credit: Binky's Café

Head over to Binky’s Café on Bell Lane in the village of Belton and try their “out-of-this-world scones”.

Everything on Binky’s afternoon tea is cooked to order and homemade. “This not only means that it tastes amazing, but it also looks the part,” said owner Laura Lovejoy. “The feedback and repeat custom we get because of that speaks for itself.”

And as for those scones: “Our homemade scones have quite the reputation in the area for being out-of-this-world. Along with our sausage rolls, which also feature on our afternoon teas, which are made with locally sourced and top-quality meat.”

Binky’s afternoon teas can be adapted for any dietary requirements, with everything from gluten-free scones and dairy-free Eton mess, to vegan sausage rolls.

Once you’ve finished, the café is only a short walk from the Broads, as well as the Roman fort in Burgh Castle.

