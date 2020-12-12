Gastropub listed among top 50 in the country
- Credit: Archant
A gastropub in north Norfolk has been listed among the 50 best in the country.
The Duck Inn, in Stanhoe, made the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list for 2021, having first done so in 2019.
Ben Handley, chef patron, said it was the best Christmas present he could have wished for after a difficult year, and said opening the envelope with the news had been an emotional moment.
He said the award means more than a Michelin star would, thanks to the community behind the awards.
"We have made friends for life with so many people from the Top 50, people who are so passionate about the hospitality industry as a whole, their staff, and their communities. 2020 has proved how vital pubs are to communities, so to have been named in the Top 50 of the UK makes it very special indeed," he said.
Last year Norfolk had two entries, the Gunton Arms in North Walsham, and the White Horse in Brancaster Staithe.
