'Over the moon!': Norfolk pub's delight after roast named among UK's best

Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn, is delighted with recent recognition - Credit: Supplied

An award-winning gastropub is celebrating after gaining national recognition for its Sunday roast dinner and being named in The Good Food Guide.

The Duck Inn, located in Stanhoe, was named in the Observer's Food Monthly Awards 2022 which were chosen by the newspaper's readers when asked for their favourite places to go for Sunday roasts.

Ben Handley, chef patron of the pub, revealed he was "over the moon" with the recognition.

He said: "Sunday lunch is something that was always very important to me when opening our first business and I feel as strongly today as before.

Sunday roast at The Duck Inn - Credit: Supplied

"We have an incredible team to be grateful for, incredibly supportive customers and world-class producers.

"For us to be recognised so consistently by these annual awards is so special to us all at the Duck Inn and gives me a confidence boost during what has been a precarious time for so many small businesses.”

The newspaper described The Duck Inn as a "pub lunch leaning towards gastro".

It continued: "There's crab bisque and beignets to start, meat is sourced locally, seaweed butter bastes the trout, with seasonal pasta or fried chicken flatbread for those who don't want the whole shebang."

And the good news has continued for The Duck Inn after the pub was also named in The Good Food Guide.

Mr Handley added: "Seeing the Duck recognised by the Good Food Guide absolutely made my day.

"This recognition has given me and the team a great feeling of satisfaction and will spur me on to ensure we can continue to offer great hospitality at the Duck.”

The Duck Inn at Stanhoe, near Burnham Market - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

The Good Food Guide is regarded as one of the longest-standing and trusted guides to dining out in the UK.

The guide wrote: “Almost a decade ago, Ben and Sarah Handley took on this roadside pub with a simple ambition: to tell Norfolk’s food story through the accomplished, fuss-free cooking of local ingredients.

"Nothing’s changed, thankfully, at the ever-hospitable Duck Inn.”

Other Norfolk spots which also received recognition in The Observer were The Ingham Swanand the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross.