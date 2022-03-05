7 dog friendly pubs to visit in north Norfolk

Sometimes the only thing that can make a pub trip better is having your four-legged friend by your side.

Here are seven pubs in north Norfolk that welcome dogs with open arms.

1. The Victoria Inn, Holkham

The Victoria Inn, Holkham - Credit: Archant

Where: Park Road, Holkham, NR23 1RG

All dining areas at The Victoria Inn allow dogs and eating in the orangery provides stunning views of the Holkham National Nature Reserve.

It is also minutes away from Holkham's sandy beaches, which is the perfect spot for a post pub walk.

The restaurant boasts a menu carefully curated to showcase local ingredients from the north Norfolk coast.

2. The Banningham Crown

The Banningham Crown, in north Norfolk. - Credit: Google

Where: Church Road, Banningham, NR11 7DY

Located in the village of Banningham, just off the A140, this 17th century pub serves up tasty food with locally sourced menus seven days a week.

The dog-friendly spot is great for a visit all year round with a sheltered garden and patio for the warmer months and roaring log fires when it's cold.

3. The Golden Fleece

Golden Fleece at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Where: The Quay, Wells-Next-the-Sea, NR23 1AH

Open Wednesday to Saturday, this pub brands themselves as "a friendly pub serving really great food".

The venue enjoys spectacular views across Wells Harbour and the staff are noted to be friendly, especially with dogs.

4. The Three Horseshoes

The Three Horseshoes in Warham - Credit: Google

Where: 69 The Street, Warham, NR23 1NL

The Horseshoes dates back to 1725 and is an ideal pub for families with a dog with its sheltered walled garden.

It even offers a doggy treat menu at the bar for dogs who may be after a spot of lunch.

5. The King's Head

The King's Head in Holt - Credit: Google

Where: 19 High Street, Holt, NR25 6BN

Situated in the Holt high street, The King's Head is in the perfect location for pit stop while wandering around the pretty market town.

Many reviews of the pub on Tripadvisor comment on how the staff are very welcoming to dogs and often give out treats.

6. The Buckinghamshire Arms

Buckinghamshire Arms, next to Blickling Estate in Aylsham - Credit: Danielle Booden

Where: Blickling Road, Blickling, NR11 6NF

Located within the expansive Blickling Estate and just a short walk from Aylsham, The Buckinghamshire Arms serves up a selection of real ales and home-cooked food.

Dogs are welcome on leads in the garden, bar and part of the restaurant and water bowls are provided outside.

7. The Swan Inn

The Swan Inn, Stalham - Credit: Google

Where: 90 High Street, Stalham, NR12 9AU

This town centre pub is well liked for its friendly staff and wide variety of food.

Dogs are welcome in the bar or outside area of the pub, and its comes highly recommended to those with dogs on Tripadvisor.