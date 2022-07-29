Dogs and owners can enjoy tea and cake together at new cafe

Milly the dog enjoying a tub of pooch-friendly ice cream, one of the many treats on offer at Dog and Scone in Elveden - Credit: Dog and Scone

Dog owners and their beloved pooches will soon be able to enjoy a spot of tea and cake together as a dog-friendly cafe and restaurant is to open its doors for the first time.

The Elveden Courtyard and Estate near Thetford has converted a former tea room into the new premises, named Dog and Scone.

It will welcome customers on Monday, August 1, offering the same menu as its restaurant alongside canine-friendly treats like ice cream, carrot cake and banana cake.

Assistant manager Emily Lucken alongside Molly the dog, enjoying a spot of tea and cake at the soon-to-open Dog and Scone, a pooch-friendly cafe and restaurant in the Elveden Estate - Credit: Dog and Scone

Deputy manager Lynsey Pearson said: "We are a destination for people when they are travelling into Norfolk and we always have lots of people visiting with dogs.

"We thought people should be able to go out for a nice meal with their pooches in tow so decided to create a dog-friendly cafe and restaurant.

"It will be a lovely, chilled out area for visitors to enjoy with a main meal and lots of treat for dogs too."

Dog and Scone will be open between 10am and 4pm Thursday to Monday.