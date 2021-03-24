Off-menu dishes you can enjoy during Secret Menu Norwich

Published: 7:00 AM March 24, 2021

The cheese and bacon quesadilla which will be on offer from Holy Guacamole during Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: Holy Guacamole

Creations by chefs which will form part of a month-long event to encourage people to eat out in Norwich are being revealed.

Secret Menu Norfolk was launched in 2019 and ran again from January to March last year before it was cut short by the pandemic.

But organiser Zena Leech-Calton has confirmed it will return in June 2021, subject to lockdown restrictions easing as required, this year running as Secret Menu Norwich and focusing on the city.

The event teams up with local traders around the fine city and sees them create an off-menu dish which diners can enjoy for that month.

Organiser Zena Leech-Calton. - Credit: SIMON FINLAY

In 2019, the event saw 100 restaurants, cafés and bars across Norfolk get involved. To take part, diners go into participating venues and ask for the Secret Menu Norwich dish.

Spice Valley Norwich will be offering a chicken ranguly dish during Secret Menu Norwich. It will be a medium dish in terms of spiciness, and is cooked with capsicum, ginger, garlic and chef's secret ingredients. - Credit: Spice Valley Norwich

Some of this year's dishes are being posted on the event's Instagram page, and include pizza topped with chicken, bacon, olives and capers for £11.50 from Olive Pizzeria on Dereham Road.

It will also include the Ghanaian, a West African chicken, peanut butter and sweet potato stew with flavours of ginger, garlic and cayenne for £9.95 from Harry's Soul Train, which is based at The Whalebone pub on Magdalen Road.

The Monte Carlos sandwich which will be on offer at Pottergate Pantry during Secret Menu Norwich. - Credit: Pottergate Pantry

Another dish will be the Monte Carlos toasted sandwich, with ham, cheese, spinach, plum tomatoes and pesto from Pottergate Pantry. A vegan version is available.

Some of the restaurants signed up so far include Christophe's Crepes, Mambo Jambos, Kimchi, The Urban Eatery and Danomey Kitchen at The Stanley.

The team at Holy Guacamole will also be offering a Mexican quesadilla with three cheeses, frijoles, mango salsa, coriander and bacon dust for £7 including fries.

The Mexican quesadilla will include three cheeses, frijoles, coriander and bacon dust. - Credit: Holy Guacamole

June is expected to be a significant month in our coronavirus recovery - if the government's roadmap goes to plan, restrictions on social interaction should be eased completely.

Ms Leech-Calton, a food blogger, writer, cookery tutor and chef, said she is still looking for businesses to take part and encouraged those interested to get in touch.

For more information visit the Instagram page at instagram.com/secret_menu_norwich/







