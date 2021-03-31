'Immense support' for new street food van touring villages

Published: 10:21 AM March 31, 2021

Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kent with their food truck for their new takeaway business, Dirty Fryer Boys. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

From burgers to a Korean fried chicken box, new street food van Dirty Fryer Boys is cooking up a storm as it tours villages in south Norfolk.

Dirty Fryer Boys was launched in January this year by couple Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kent, who live in Tibenham, with the first pitch at Tivetshall Village Hall.

Since then, they have also been to the Tibenham Community Hall and The Ox and Plough in Old Buckenham and now alternate between the three locations each Friday.

Dirty Fryer Boys burgers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mr Kent is also the head chef of The Bird in Hand in Wreningham and after launching a successful takeaway service there during the first lockdown, which is still running, he loved it so much he decided to start his own food van.

Miss Campion-Jones is a trained actress and works as a creative practitioner teaching musical theatre and drama, but with coronavirus heavily impacting her job she has been able to utilise her skills doing front-of-house and the social media for Dirty Fryer Boys.

The menu, which changes regularly, currently includes The Big Dirty Boy Burger, with two smashed dry-aged patties topped with sticky barbecue brisket, a Korean fried chicken box and a vegan butternut squash curry.

Also available are a range of sides, including cheesy chips and mushroom fries, desserts and smaller meals for children.

Mr Kent said: "I am constantly thinking up new dishes and do a special burger for every place we go to.

Sally Campion-Jones and Shaun Kent in their food truck for their new takeaway business, Dirty Fryer Boys. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"With Tibenham, I looked at the history and found out actor James Stewart was a local at one of the pubs so I called it the Jimmy Stew."

The produce is all sourced locally, including meat from Clarkes Butchery in Hevingham and buns from Hempnall Village Bakery.

The couple are looking to expand to more villages in south Norfolk and have already been booked for summer events.

Miss Campion-Jones said: "The support has been immense, I get so excited when people say where they have come from and we have had brilliant reviews and return visits.

"We support as many local businesses as we can and hope people can do the same with us."

See details of how to pre-order on the Facebook or Instagram page and all orders are brought to your car.