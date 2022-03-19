Currylicious with trailers and restaurant brings taste of India to Norfolk

Rita and Rajan Verma, who live in Fakenham, launched Currylicious in September 2018. - Credit: Currylicious

A curry business is spicing up Norfolk's food scene with two trailers, a frozen range and even its own racecourse restaurant.

Couple Rita and Rajan Verma started Currylicious in September 2018, with the aim to sell their home cooked low fat Indian curries at a few farmers markets and to be stocked at local shops.

The pair have Indian heritage and moved from the West Midlands to Norfolk 28 years ago and now live in Fakenham.

A Thali compartmental meal from Currylicious. - Credit: Currylicious

Mr Verma said: "Of course like many simple plans, one shop [the Ryburgh Village Shop] changed to several retail outlets in Norfolk and several farmers markets."

The food available from the markets is chilled and is frozen at the shops, which includes Yare Valley Farm Shop, Pinewoods in Wells and the Massingham Village Store.

In 2019, Currylicious also started running an Indian restaurant at Fakenham Racecourse on race days after being asked by CEO David Hunter.

A curry in a box from Currylicious. - Credit: Currylicious

Not afraid of a challenge, the couple took on a trailer in late 2020, progressing to two in summer 2021 and both serve hot food.

They now go to pubs, village halls, holiday parks and private events across Norfolk and the team also includes Rita's sister Perveen and seasonal workers.

Currylicious opened a restaurant at Fakenham Racecourse in 2019. - Credit: Currylicious

The food is from the Punjabi region, with meat, vegetarian and vegan curries alongside samosas and lamb kebabs.

Customers can get box meals and also Thali compartmental ones with a mix of a few items.

Mr Verma added: "There was a need for authentic Indian food in East Anglia and we don't add any fat or cook in oil, with the base onion and tomato, and all curries are gluten and dairy free.

Customers can get chilled meals from Currylicious at farmers markets. - Credit: Currylicious

"Last summer was very good and this summer we are almost fully booked with six days a week throughout the school holidays."

During lockdown, Currylicious also launched local home delivery with food to be heated at home, which now runs twice a month with curries, rice and sides available.

Visit currylicious.co.uk where you can order food and see where the trailers will be next.