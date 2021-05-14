7 pubs which are run by their community

Published: 6:30 AM May 14, 2021

When pubs are forced to shut their doors, the closures rarely go without outcry.

Petitions, campaign and fights for extra protection begin and, sometimes, a group of volunteers willing to take it on steps forward.

While some efforts fail to become a reality, many do - and the region is now home to several community-run pubs.

White Horse, Upton

The White Horse became Norfolk's first fully community-run pub in 2012 after villagers raised the first £100,000 the buy the Chapel Road pub.

They were given support from the Prince's Countryside Fund (and received a visit in February 2016 from the Prince of Wales), Broadland Community Grants, Broadland Community Renewables and Norfolk Community Foundation.

The Locks Inn, Geldeston

From the oldest to the newest - the Locks Inn at Geldeston reopened to customers on May 13, with 1,400 shareholders who secured the future of the pub.

Graham Elliott, who spearheaded the community's efforts to buy the pub at auction, stepped down from his role on East Suffolk Council after more than a decade to focus on the pub.

Beeston Ploughshare

The campaign to buy the Ploughshare began in March 2016, after the pub closed.

By December 2017, the village had raised more than £150,000 via a successful share offer, fundraising events and grants. It was officially purchased in January 2019 and has been run successfully since.

King's Arms, Shouldham

When the King's Arms closed in 2012, the village was left disappointed. A campaign to reopen it began in 2013, and by October of that year - helped by a tweet from Stephen Fry - the group reached its target of £150,000 shares sold. One hundred and eighty-nine people had invested.

By January 2014, the purchase was finalised and the Shouldham Community Enterprises became the pub's official owner.

Fox Inn, Garboldisham

It was after a lengthy 10-year closure that people in the community decided something needed to be done and the pub needed a new lease of life.

Today, it is staffed by volunteers and runs popular Saturday night street food events.

Westhall Community Pub

When The Racehorse, near Halesworth, closed in 2016, villagers came together to make their dream of running the pub a reality.

They did so in December 2019, by rental agreement, and still have the goal of purchasing it. As of May 9, the group had reached its first shares target of £25,000 - and are aiming for £100,000 next.

Gressenhall Swan

While it's not currently open, the team behind the Save Our Swan campaign have raised £260,000 through community share sales in just six weeks, thanks to 430 investors.

It has also been awarded £100,000 by the More Than a Pub Scheme. After getting the keys in January 2021, work is ongoing to get it ready to open.



