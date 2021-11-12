9 festive afternoon teas in Norfolk to try this Christmas

Things to do

The Maids Head Hotel in Norwich is serving a festive afternoon tea this Christmas. - Credit: Just Big Smiles Photography

There are a number of great places in Norfolk to enjoy an afternoon tea and this year many have been given a festive twist.

Here are nine places you can get a Christmas afternoon tea in Norfolk.

1. Barnham Broom

Where: Honingham Road, Barnham Broom, Norwich NR9 4DD

When: Monday, November 22 - Thursday, December 23, from 1pm to 4pm

Price: £19.95 per person

The Norfolk resort will be offering an "indulgent" afternoon tea with a range of classic finger sandwiches, savouries, homemade scones and an array of cakes all served with festive flair.

The tea will be served in a comfortable and relaxed surrounding alongside a selection of loose leaf teas and fresh cafetiere coffee.

For an extra treat, you can upgrade to a glass of prosecco, champagne, or your favourite tipple.

An afternoon tea served at The Royal Norwich - Credit: Archant

2. The Stables at Royal Norwich

Where: The Weston Estate Weston Hall Road, Norwich NR9 5JZ

When: Monday to Saturday from Wednesday, December 1 - Thursday, December 23

Price: £26.95 per person for adults. Children under 12 for £13.95 per person

A "festive welcome" awaits diners at Royal Norwich's The Stables restaurant.

A range of savoury and sweet festive treats will be on offer, such as Comte cheese scones and cinnamon-spiced sultana scones.

The halls and dining spaces will be decorated for the occasion to add to the atmosphere.

3. Lynford Hall

Where: Lynford Road, Mundford, Thetford IP26 5HW

When: December 6th, 13th, 20th and 26th (Boxing Day)

Price: £39 for two people, minimum 6 people per booking

Lynford Hall is hosting a festive afternoon tea on Sundays in December.

The afternoon tea will be held in its Lyne Stephens Suite with far reaching garden views and Christmas decorations to enjoy.

A selection of freshly made sandwiches and double cheese and fruit scones will be served with "oodles" of jam and clotted cream.

4. Dales Country House Hotel

Where: Lodge Hill, Upper Sheringham, Sheringham NR26 8TJ

When: Sunday, November 28 to Friday December 24 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm

Price: £17.95 per person

Sheringham's Dale Country House Hotel will be serving a special festive edition of its afternoon tea.

A selection of finger sandwiches alongside cakes and pastries will be available, as well as apple and cinnamon scones.

Visitors can enjoy pots of tea and coffee, or even a glass of mulled wine.

Festive afternoon tea at The Norfolk Mead Picture: The Norfolk Mead - Credit: Archant

5. The Norfolk Mead

Where: Church Loke, Coltishall, Norwich NR12 7DN

When: Throughout December from 1pm - 4pm Monday to Saturday, Sunday at 4pm

Price: £17.50 per person or £31 for champagne afternoon tea

The Norfolk Mead's festive afternoon tea will be available throughout December at the country house venue.

Sandwiches, pastries and sweets are available alongside a choice of coffee or tea.

Diners can also upgrade to a champagne afternoon tea which is served with a glass of Laurent Perrier.

After dining, visitors can explore the riverside grounds or enjoy a spa treatment.

The Assembly House in Norwich is launching Narnia-themed afternoon tea this Christmas with a private igloo available to hire Picture: The Assembly House - Credit: Archant

6. Assembly House

Where: Theatre Street, Norwich NR2 1RQ

When: Served daily from 12pm to 3.30pm until Sunday, January 2 2022, excluding Christmas day

Price: £23.95 for one person or £47 for two

The Assembly House will be offering its festive afternoon teas once again this year and it can be enjoyed in its private igloos or in its dining hall.

This year the igloos will be decorated with a Narnia theme and a host of festive treats and seasonal food will be served to customers.

Sandwiches, pastries and luxurious cakes can all be enjoyed as part of the afternoon tea.

7. Dunston Hall

Where: Ipswich Road, Norwich NR14 8PQ

When: Available throughout December between 2pm - 5pm

Price: £25 per guest or £10 per child aged 5 - 12

Dunston Hall is offering a "decadent" afternoon tea which includes a range of classic sandwiches and cakes such as red velvet sponge and chocolate brownie .

A spa is also available at the four-star resort, making it a good choice of destination for those looking for an afternoon of pampering.

The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland, Norwich, is offering a festive afternoon tea this year. - Credit: Just Big Smiles Photography

8. Maids Head Hotel

Where: 20 Tombland, Norwich, NR3 1LB

When: From Wednesday, November 17 through to the end of December. Monday to Saturday between 12 - 5pm and Sundays from 3 - 5pm

Price: £21 per person

The city centre hotel will be offering a festive afternoon tea at its Wine Press restaurant.

Items on the menu include mince pies, cheese sandwiches with festive chutney and Baileys chocolate orange trifle.

Loose leaf tea and coffee is served alongside and a glass of prosecco or champagne can also be added.

9. Wroxham Barns

Where: Tunstead Road, Hoveton, Norwich NR12 8QU

When: Monday, November 8 until Friday, December 24

Price: From £18.95 per person

A festive afternoon tea can be enjoyed at Wroxham Barns this year.

A vegan, vegetarian and gluten free option is available, offering a range of sandwiches, cakes, pastries and sweets.

A number of other Christmas events are planned at the venue, including a "magical Christmas evening" with music, food and drink.