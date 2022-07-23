All steam ahead as new café opens at much-loved attraction

Team member Eve Coates and supervisor Amy Williams in the new Carriages café at Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens. - Credit: Sophie Scott

One of Norfolk's most popular attractions is on track for a bumper summer after opening a new café.

Carriages has just opened at Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens near Diss following a refurbishment and it is now run by the neighbouring Bressingham Garden Centre.

Inside the new Carriages café at Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens. - Credit: Sophie Scott

There are sweet and savoury delights on offer, including jacket potatoes, sausage rolls and scones.

Phillip Rooke, museum curator, said: "It has a bright new interior with a revamped layout and a new menu created by the chef.

The outdoor seating area at Carriages café. - Credit: Bressingham Steam and Gardens

"There is also a rejuvenated outside patio area with new plants and foliage, making it a great place to relax and watch the gallopers roundabout spin while listening to the tunes of the organ."

Running this weekend, on July 23 and 24, there will be displays of fire engines by Norfolk Fire Museum and activities for children.

The Fire Engine Gathering runs at Bressingham Steam Museum and Gardens this weekend. - Credit: Bressingham Steam and Gardens

Bressingham Steam and Gardens boasts more than four miles of narrow-gauge steam lines.