Loaded chips street food vendor opens second venue in Norfolk

The Bucket List are opening their second Norfolk venue in Hunstanton next month and plan to offer loaded donuts and hot chocolates later in the year - Credit: The Bucket List

A street food business serving chips loaded with mouth-watering toppings is expanding to a second spot in Norfolk.

The Bucket List will soon open in Le Strange Terrace in Hunstanton next month following the success of its first shop in Cromer.

As well as a new premises, there are also plans to venture into the world of desserts – with loaded donuts soon to come later in the year.

The Bucket List are known for its loaded chips but have plans to expand into loaded donuts for those with a sweet tooth - Credit: The Bucket List

Owner Nathan Boon said: "Since we started the business we always had an eye on Hunstanton and thought we'd do well there so we are really excited to be opening in July.

"It's taken four months work to get the place ready as it had been derelict for years but its looking good now and is in a great location close to the seafront.

"We'll be expanding the Bucket List menu as well and hope to have wine on tap and bottled beer.

"By September we hope to start our sister Nut-Cups dessert business and in the winter we will be serving loaded hot chocolates."