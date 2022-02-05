Norfolk pub offering bottomless puddings alongside its Sunday roasts

The Pigs in Edgefield offers bottomless puddings on Sundays. - Credit: Daniella Self

A pub is making Sundays a little sweeter by offering bottomless puddings to be enjoyed after a tasty roast dinner.

The Pigs in Edgefield serves roasts with all the trimmings from 12pm to 8pm every Sunday.

Customers can choose from sirloin of beef, slow-cooked belly of pork or a local mushroom and chestnut roast.

Some of the desserts available on the pudding table at The Pigs Edgefield. - Credit: Daniella Self

All are served with dripping roasted potatoes, honey glazed root vegetables, braised red cabbage and cauliflower cheese and cost £16.50 for adults and £8.95 for under-12s.

If you still have room you can pay £6.50 for an adult pudding table platter, which is available from 12pm to 5pm and includes a selection of warm and cold sweet treats.

The server will fill your plate with all the desserts you require and you can head up again once your plate is empty.

The pudding platter is free for under-12s with a Sunday roast.

Book a table at thepigs.org.uk