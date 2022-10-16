Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country

From fine dining to traditional roasts, three Norfolk businesses were named among the best Sunday lunch spots in the UK.

The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, the Ingham Swan in Ingham, and the Wildebeest in Stoke Holy Cross were all runners-up in the Observer Food Monthly Awards 2022.

The businesses were chosen by Observer readers when asked for their favourite places to go for Sunday roasts.

And although they did not make it to the top spot, all three were included in an online article by the Guardian listing the runners-up in the east and across the UK.

The Duck Inn, in Burnham Road, was described as a "pub lunch leaning towards gastro".

The Guardian writes: "There’s crab bisque and beignets to start, meat is sourced locally, seaweed butter bastes the trout, with seasonal pasta or fried-chicken flatbread for those who don’t want the whole shebang."

The "pretty" Ingham Swan, in Sea Palling Road, offers three courses for £30.

The article continues: "We’d be considering pork with burnt apple, followed by shiitake and saffron risotto, then orange sponge with burnt white chocolate."

And finally, the Wildebeest, in Norwich Road, is said to put "local produce at the centre of traditional roasts", with "creative flourishes applied to starters and puddings".

The overall winner - named best Sunday lunch - was The Queen o’ t’ owd Thatch in South Milford, Yorkshire.



















