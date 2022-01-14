The best restaurants in and around King's Lynn according to Tripadvisor

Things to do

From American barbeque to Caribbean-British fusion, the King's Lynn food scene is bursting at the seams with options.

Here are the top seven restaurants in and around the Norfolk town, according to Tripadvisor as of January 11, 2022.

1. Liquor & Loaded

Where: 21 Tower St, King's Lynn PE30 1EJ

When: 12pm to 9pm

Price: ££

This American barbeque eatery is the number one rated restaurant in King's Lynn, with more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

The menu is vast and includes burgers, savoury waffles, and loaded fries.

There are also lots of vegetarian choices on the menu, from classic veggie burgers to nacho pizza.

2. King's Lynn Tandoori

Where: 1 Wootton Rd, King's Lynn PE30 4EZ

When: 12pm to 2.30pm and 5pm to 11pm

Price: ££

King's Lynn Tandoori received a Tripadvisor's Travellers' Choice award in 2021.

The restaurant serves a wide variety of curries accompanied by a series of specials such as mixed grill bhuna and sweet chilli pudina.

3. Carousel

Where: St. Nicholas Retail Park, Edward Benefer Way, King's Lynn PE30 2HW

When: 8.30am to 4pm

Price: £-££

This café in St Nicholas Retail Park has a classic menu, serving everything from full English breakfasts to sticky toffee pudding.

It also makes milkshakes and freakshakes, with flavours like Oreo and Malteser.

4. Crown and Mitre

Where: Ferry St, King's Lynn PE30 1LL

When: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm

Price: ££

This old-fashioned pub by the riverside in a Grade II listed building has been run as a pub since 1743.

The Crown and Mitre serves "home-style" meals as well as lighter food options and has up to six real ales available.

The menu includes cottage pie and bean chilli.

5. Soul Cafe and Restaurant

Where: 15-19 Tower St, King's Lynn PE30 1EJ

When: 12pm to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 12am Friday and Saturday

Price: ££-£££

Bringing a taste of the Caribbean to King's Lynn is Soul Cafe.

It is owned and run by chef, Olivier Vati, from Guadeloupe, and his partner Helen Payne, from Norfolk.

The restaurant serves a range of Caribbean-fusion food and has vegan, gluten-free and nonspicy options.

6. The Three Horseshoes

Where: 148 Lynn Rd, Roydon, King's Lynn PE32 1AQ

When: 12pm to 11pm

Price: ££-£££

This pub has a menu that changes weekly if not daily, and currently includes chicken enchiladas and lamb hotpot.

The Three Horseshoes dates back to 1725 and has scrubbed tables, a serving hatch and fireplaces.

It has 187 'excellent' reviews on Tripadvisor and one person described it has a "jewel in Roydon's crown".

7. The Rose and Crown

Where: Nethergate St, Harpley, King's Lynn PE31 6TW

When: 12pm and 9pm

Price: ££-£££

The Rose and Crown was named the CAMRA pub of the year in 2019, and offers five small-batch real ales from across Norfolk.

The pub smokes and cures its own meat as well as making its own pasta and bread.

It was a rating of four and a half on Tripadvisor.

