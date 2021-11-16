Mobile kitchen launches in converted horsebox serving burgers and specials
- Credit: Supplied
Two best friends who also run a pizza company and barbers are hoping to be a cut above the rest with their new street food business.
Belly's is a mobile kitchen inside a converted horsebox that is popping up across Norfolk serving burgers and a range of specials.
It will next be at The Artichoke pub in Norwich on Sunday, November 21 from 1pm until 6pm and customers can get a single, double or triple patty burger.
There will also be an Argentinian choripan, which is a chorizo-spiced sausage with cheese and chimichurri in a brioche bun, and salted and firecracker fries.
It has been launched by best friends Dominic Ricorda, 34, who also runs Renato's Pizza Co catering company based in Peterborough, and Sean Griffin, 33, owner of Mr Barbers in Norwich, and both share a love of food.
Mr Ricorda said: "We aren't specifically a burger van and aim to serve really tasty specials like steak and lobster rolls, choripans, katsu sandos and our own buttermilk chicken recipe.
"Anything we can find that is tasty will get tested and if it is good enough it will go on the menu."
Follow on Instagram @bellys_norwich
