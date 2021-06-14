Published: 4:50 PM June 14, 2021 Updated: 10:35 AM June 15, 2021

Here are seven Norfolk breweries you need to know about for National Beer Day. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tuesday, June 15 is National Beer Day, when the nation's favourite alcoholic drink is celebrated.

With gloriously sunny June weather, Euro 2020 in full swing and Father's Day this coming Sunday, beer sales are understandably sky high at the moment, but if your interest in all things beer-related is more than just a passing interest in cheap supermarket lager, Norfolk has plenty to offer beer connoisseurs.

There are a whole host of breweries offering tours, some have taprooms and most have shops which showcase their wide variety of beers that often don't make their way on to mainstream shop shelves.

National Beer Day is supported by CAMRA, the Campaign For Real Ale, The British Pub Association, SIBA, The Society of Independent Brewers and Britain's Beer Alliance

There's a National Cheers To Beer at 7pm on Tuesday, June 15 as millions of people across the country raise a glass, say ‘Cheers to Beer’ and post a message on social media with the hashtag #CheersToBeer.

Here are seven Norfolk breweries where you can take your love of beer a step further and indulge in some cracking lagers, ales and stouts.

The Barsham Brewery beers - Credit: Archant

Barsham Brewery

Located near Fakenham, Barsham Breweries have five beers which have received a coveted Great Taste Award and their beer is available in pubs, bars, shops and restaurants throughout East Anglia on draught and in bottles.

Their five pint, 18 pint and 35 pint polypins are available to purchase directly from the brewery every Friday between 12pm and 4pm while their 500ml bottles can also be purchased directly from the brewery or online at www.barshambrewery.co.uk

The Barsham range starts with the 2.6% ABV low alcohol pale ale Mr Shanks and includes both the multi-award winning 3.8% ABV Norfolk Topper and the 4.6% ABV Stout Robin, a full-bodied dark stout which won two stars at the 2020 Great Taste Award.

David and Rachel Holliday at The Norfolk Brewhouse. Picture: Norfolk Brewhouse - Credit: Archant

The Norfolk Brewhouse

Based at Hindringham, Norfolk Brewhouses's Moon Gazer beers are multi-award winners in the Society of Independent Brewers Awards nationally and regionally.

All Moon Gazer ales carry names inspired by the brown hares, which the brewers are fortunate enough to see daily in the countryside around them – and are available in six different styles: Jumper, Jigfoot, Nibbler, White Face, Bouchart and our Gluten Free Pintail.

Blonde IPA White Face was a gold winner at the 2018 SIBA Awards. In addition, the brewery's craft lagers have a proven record of impressing judges with the 4% ABV Dewhopper picking up a whole host of awards in 2018 and 2019.

Bottles, cans, cases and glasses are available at www.moongazerale.co.uk

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Woodforde's Brewery

Celebrating their 40th birthday in 2021, the ever popular brewer Woodforde's range, starting from the famous 3.8% ABV Wherry, through the dark 4.6% ABV Nog and the super strong pale gold 7% ABV Head Cracker are sure to go down a storm with any beer lover.

You can visit the brewery for a tour, drink a fresh pint of Wherry from their brewery tap, The Fur & Feather, which is open seven days a week and even take high tea at the brewery, between 12pm and 5pm Monday to Friday and at 2pm and 5pm on Saturdays.

Woodforde's also offer brewery tours starting again this month. Tours cost £15 per person and last around two hours, and include beer tasting in the brewery tap at the end of the tour.

For more information, see www.woodfordes.com

Humpty Dumpty Brewery's beers - Credit: Archant

Humpty Dumpy Brewery

Reedham's Humpty Dumpty Brewery, established just before the turn of the century have three core beers, the best-selling golden Little Sharpie (3.8%ABV), the orange-red Broadland Sunrise (4.2%) and their 2018 Champion Beer of Britain finalist Swallowtail (4%ABV) as well as a plethora of seasonal beers.

The brewery has an on-site shop which stocks a full range of their own beers in bottles. Brewery tours with tastings that can include fish and chips are available by pre-arrangements, and a minimum number of people are usually required.

For more information, see www.humptydumptybrewery.com

Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton - Credit: Danielle Booden

Wildcraft Brewery

Buxton's Wildcraft will celebrate the fifth anniversary of their launch this November - since 2016 they've created an impressive tally of 13 beers including Wild Eye P.A (3.8% ABV) and the super strong Wild One stout (9% ABV).

Wildcraft also offer brewery tours - they do stress that as a microbrewery, there isn't a great deal to see - but you will get to try plenty of beer and learn the origins of Wildcraft from the head brewer.

The next scheduled tour and tasting is on Saturday, July 3.

For more information, see www.wildcraftbrewery.co.uk

Some of the Chalk Hill Brewery's beers on offer at The Coach and Horses pub - Credit: Archant

Chalk Hill Brewery

Chalk Hill Brewery was formed in 1993, and is now the longest running independent brewery in Norwich, supplying beer to onsite pub The Coach And Horses and The Alexandra Tavern on Stafford Street.

Beers include Chalk Hill Best (4.2% ABV) Mustard IPA (5% ABV) and the black stout Black Anna (4%ABV)

Tours at Chalk Hill are free on request, explaining the brewing process, which lasts for around 45 minutes and includes samples of their ales.

For more information, see www.chalk-hillbrewery.co.uk

Redwell Brewery has a taproom bar complete with 10 beers on tap - Credit: Archant

Redwell Brewing



Trowse-based Redwell Brewery is open for beer pick-up and takeaway from 12pm-3pm Tuesday to Thursday, between 12pm and 9pm Friday and Saturday and between 12pm and 5pm on a Sunday.



The tap room is open on Friday between 3pm and 9pm and on Saturday (12pm-9pm) and Sunday (12pm-5pm)

Redwell's beers include West Coast Pale Ale (5.6% ABV), Norwich Pilsner (4% ABV) and Extra Pale Ale (4.6% ABV)

For more information see, www.redwellbrewing.com