Norfolk to feature in Ainsley Harriott's new Channel Four show

An episode of The Best of British by the Sea was shot in Norfolk. Pictured: Ainsley Harriott and Grace Dent - Credit: Channel Four

Norfolk is set to feature in a new Channel Four series starring Ainsley Harriott.

The Best of British by the Sea takes the chef, along with restaurant critic Grace Dent, across the UK to explore the best seaside dishes and holiday destinations on offer.

One of the five 60-minute episodes was shot in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The pair stayed one night in self-catered accommodation and cooked for each other.

The other night was spent in a hotel where they met the owners and chefs.

The Norwich portion of the episode included a trip to Cocina Mia on Norwich Market.

Paul Evans, vice president of Portfolio at Awaze, said: "The staycation has never been more popular and it’s great to be doing our bit to help showcase some of the amazing places that are out there to be discovered and experienced along our fantastic shores.”