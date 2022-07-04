News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Enjoy afternoon tea onboard a steam train in Norfolk this summer

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:30 AM July 4, 2022
Passengers enjoying a trip on the afternoon tea train on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. 

Enjoy a top tier afternoon out on the Mid-Norfolk Railway this summer on its special dining trains.

The Heart of Norfolk Afternoon High Tea Train has tickets still available for July 16 and 31, August 14 and 21 and September 4, 11 and 18 for £34.50pp. 

Trains depart from Dereham Station at 3.45pm and go on a round-trip, returning back by 4.50pm.

The price includes a three-tier stand with fresh finger sandwiches, locally-baked scones and a selection of delicious cakes.

Tea is served on the Mid-Norfolk Railway's afternoon tea train. 

A steam locomotive is scheduled to be in operation on the afternoon tea days, though due to operational and maintenance reasons this may be replaced by diesel at short notice.

Tickets also include all-day travel on the Mid-Norfolk Railway. 

Also running this summer is the Breckland Fryer Fish and Chip Train, with tickets still available for August 13 at 7pm for £26pp and it includes a meal and tea and coffee. 

