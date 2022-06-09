Pub transformed with new cocktail bar, garden and boutique hotel rooms

The Barns at the Kings Head in Acle. Ella, General Manager Melanie Hoadley. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

A pub has been completely transformed with a new cocktail bar, street food menu, and boutique hotel rooms.

The Barns have opened at the Kings Head in Acle following the business’s closure in February, as it underwent renovation works and rebranding.

Now, it is no longer just a pub.

The business, owned by Third Place Inns, now has seven newly-refurbished hotel rooms and has teamed up with High Grade House beauticians to offer a spa service.

The changes inside include two new bars which have been given a “funky” new look, draped with plants and fluorescent lights.

Outside, the garden has also been upgraded with a new patio, seating areas and a soon-to-be built BBQ, wood-fire pizza oven and the installation of a hot tub and sauna.

The Barns at the Kings Head in Acle. General Manager Melanie Hoadley. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

Melanie Hoadley, the general manager, said it is all part of plans to diversify, to make The Barns a “destination for all”.

“It looks amazing and so much more vibrant," she said.

“I have lived in the village for 20 years and for local people, you would normally have to travel to Norwich if you wanted to go to a cocktail bar.

“But now they have all of this on their doorstep. We have also tried to open it up for the younger generations as well.”

As well as the newly-renovated pub and hotel, there is also the adjoining pottery barn and Ms Hoadley said they will be opening a party barn, also located at the site, which can be hired out for events.

At the official relaunch over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend, visitors were “shocked” to see how much the pub had changed.

Ms Hoadley added: “The reaction from locals and visitors has been really positive. We were packed over the weekend.

“Everyone was really enjoying the new street food menu and cocktails and they loved the décor.

“I think we are on to a winner now.”

The new street menu, which will be soon be expanding, includes dishes such as chicken wings and loaded fries.

The Barns at the Kings Head in Acle. Ella, Area Manager, Amanda, General Manager Melanie Hoadley and Alastair, Executive Chef. - Credit: Brittany Woodman/Archant

