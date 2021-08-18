News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 of the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk 

Published: 6:00 AM August 18, 2021   
Seafood platter to share at The White Horse, Brancaster Staithe

The White Horse Inn is one of our top 7 best seafood restaurants in Norfolk - Credit: Donna-Louise Bishop

With a coast like ours, we should all be seizing the opportunity to eat fresh, local seafoood. Here are seven of the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk:

1. The Crab Hut 

Where: Harbour Way, King’s Lynn, PE31 8BW 

When: Open daily from 10am to 5pm, April to October 

Price: Ranges from £1.50 for a pot of mussels to £6 for the ‘Crab hut Special’ sub roll  

This wooden shed at Brancaster Staithe harbour may look unassuming but it claims to boast some of the freshest and tastiest seafood in Norfolk. The owner, Simon Letzer, fishes from his boat, Speedwell, delivering his daily catch straight to the Crab Hut. You can enjoy baguettes with your choice of filling alongside a warm cup of tea as you wander around the coastal surroundings. 

2. The White Horse Inn 

Where: Main Road, Brancaster Staithe, King’s Lynn, PE31 8BY 

When: Open Daily. Breakfast from 9.30 to 10.30am. Lunch and dinner from 12 to 9pm 

Price: A full breakfast is £10.50. Mains from £14.50 to £30 plus 

Just down the road from the Crab Hut, The White Horse Inn offers a range of dishes that make use of the village fishermen’s catch. Alongside its food, the restaurant also offers panoramic views of tidal salt marshes and sandy beaches.  

3. The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant 

Where: Fakenham Rd, Fakenham, NR21 0BD 

When: Open Wednesday to Saturday from 6.30pm 

Price: A set menu is available from £21.50 

Situated in a 14th Century former coaching station and forge, this Thursford restaurant has been impressing diners with its array of Mediterranean-inspired seafood dishes for 25 years. The award-winning restaurant is a labour of love for the owners, Colin and Sarah, both in their 70s. Diners are advised to book well in advance as tables are quickly booked up.  

4. The Moorings 

Where: High St, Blakeney, Holt, NR25 7NA 

When: Open from 6pm Tuesday to Saturday 

Price: Mains from £17 to £28 

This family-run restaurant nestled a short distance from Blakeney Quay offers dishes to suit all tastes. A daily specials board makes use of fresh seasonal produce and their desserts arevery popular with visitors. Expect a warm welcome and lively atmosphere. 

5. Wells Crab House 

Where: Freeman Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1BA 

When: Open Tuesdays to Saturdays. Food served 12 to 2.30pm and 5.30 to 8.30pm. Sundays 12 to 3pm 

Price: Mains from £16.50 to £37 

Run by a husband-and-wife team, this small restaurant focuses on local and seasonal seafood dishes. Located in the picturesque fishing town of Wells-next-the-Sea, there is no shortage of produce available. The talented team have won several awards since opening and the restaurant is a popular spot for visitors and locals alike.  

 

6. Brummels 

Where: Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LE 

When: Open Monday to Sunday. Lunch is served from 12pm and dinner service starts at 6pm 

Price: Set menus start at £60 and there is a minimum charge of £450 per group 

Run by chef Andrew Brummel, his 45 years of experience in the trade makes this seafood restaurant a real event. They now only offer a private dining experience with two set menus to choose from. The restaurant is housed in a 17th-century building, with wooden beams and bare brick adding to the atmosphere.  

7. Rocky Bottoms 

Where: Cromer Road, West Runton, NR27 9QA 

When: Open Monday to Sunday, 12pm to 7pm 

Price: Mains from £16 to £65 for a sharing platter 

Rocky Bottoms opened its doors in 2015 and they have been impressing guests with their range of fresh seafood dishes ever since. The business is run by Richard and Allison Matthews, and Richard has 35 years of experience as a fisherman. A family business through and through, their children also help with the running of the restaurant. 

