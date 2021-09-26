News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 sweet shops to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:30 AM September 26, 2021   
Vanessa and Paul Kisby are set to open a new traditional style sweet shop in Beccles called 'Sweetie

Vanessa and Paul Kisby, the owners of a traditional style sweet shop in Beccles called 'Sweeties'. - Credit: Nick Butcher

There are plenty of places in Norfolk and Waveney where you can pick up a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Here are a couple of options for you to try across the region. 

1. Bellyboos

Where: 156 High Street, Gorleston-On-Sea, NR31 6RB

Founded in 2013, Bellyboos is a family run business which stocks a wide range of traditional English and American sweets.

Bellyboos is moving to the site of the old bank in the High Street Picture: Bellyboos

One of Bellyboos' milkshakes. - Credit: Archant

The shop also serves more than 20 different flavours of Yarde Farm Ice Cream and a long list of milkshakes.

2. Sweeties

Where: 15 New Market, Beccles, NR34 9HD

This pink and white shop is the creation of Paul and Vanessa Kisby, who opened their first sweet shop in Southwold.

The Beccles store offers more than 400 varieties of sweets and chocolates, which are all displayed along a main wall that staff use a ladder to navigate.

3. Oh So Sweet

Where: 3 White Lion Street, Norwich, NR2 1QA

Caroline Block, who runs Oh So Sweet on White Lion Street, Norwich, says around 80pc customers have

Caroline Block, who runs Oh So Sweet on White Lion Street, Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Based in Norwich city centre, Oh So Sweet offers a wide range of tuck shop and retro sweets at low prices.

The company also offers a large selection of sweets from around the world.

4. Amy's Sweet Shop

Where: 11B West Street, Cromer, NR27 9HZ

This seaside sweet shop stocks more than 300 sweets from jellies and hard boiled sweets, to toffees and sweets suitable for diabetics.

This shop promises to take you down memory lane with its range.

Trevor Eaglen, a driving instructor from Norwich, is opening a stall on Norwich Market opposite And Eat It.

Trevor Eaglen started Trev's Sweets and Treats as an online shop but has now opened a stall on Norwich Market. - Credit: Trevor Eaglen

5. Trev's Sweets and Treats

Where: Stall 71, 1 Market Pl, Norwich NR2 1ND

Trev's Sweets and Treats is a stall on the Norwich Market run by Trevor Eaglen, a driving instructor from Norwich.

The stall caters to different dietary requirements, offering vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and dairy free sweets.

