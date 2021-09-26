5 sweet shops to visit in Norfolk and Waveney
There are plenty of places in Norfolk and Waveney where you can pick up a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Here are a couple of options for you to try across the region.
1. Bellyboos
Where: 156 High Street, Gorleston-On-Sea, NR31 6RB
Founded in 2013, Bellyboos is a family run business which stocks a wide range of traditional English and American sweets.
The shop also serves more than 20 different flavours of Yarde Farm Ice Cream and a long list of milkshakes.
2. Sweeties
Where: 15 New Market, Beccles, NR34 9HD
This pink and white shop is the creation of Paul and Vanessa Kisby, who opened their first sweet shop in Southwold.
The Beccles store offers more than 400 varieties of sweets and chocolates, which are all displayed along a main wall that staff use a ladder to navigate.
3. Oh So Sweet
Where: 3 White Lion Street, Norwich, NR2 1QA
Based in Norwich city centre, Oh So Sweet offers a wide range of tuck shop and retro sweets at low prices.
The company also offers a large selection of sweets from around the world.
4. Amy's Sweet Shop
Where: 11B West Street, Cromer, NR27 9HZ
This seaside sweet shop stocks more than 300 sweets from jellies and hard boiled sweets, to toffees and sweets suitable for diabetics.
This shop promises to take you down memory lane with its range.
5. Trev's Sweets and Treats
Where: Stall 71, 1 Market Pl, Norwich NR2 1ND
Trev's Sweets and Treats is a stall on the Norwich Market run by Trevor Eaglen, a driving instructor from Norwich.
The stall caters to different dietary requirements, offering vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, and dairy free sweets.