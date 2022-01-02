15 of the biggest food and drink trends for 2022 

1. Potato milk

When I mentioned this to friends recently one of them said “you mean...vodka?”

No. I do not mean vodka, although I’m more content with the idea of sloshing a shot or two of Russia’s finest in my coffee than jumping on the bandwagon of what’s said to be 2022’s biggest vegan drinks trend.

Will you be trying potato milk? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Potato milk, made via a special process blending and emulsifying spuds with rapeseed oil, was developed in Sweden. I mean, is there anything we AREN’T making into milk these days? For me this is a step too far, although I appreciate it’s a more planet-friendly option that almond (which uses lots of water) or soya milk. I’ll leave it thanks. But if you feel the urge to try it, you can buy DUG Barista online at Amazon.

2. More dog-friendly dining

Apparently around three million of us bought ‘pandemic pets’ at the height of lockdown in 2020 –many of these poor furry friends later passed on to rescue centres. With more folk four-legged friends, the appetite for dog-friendly dining spots, from cafes, to pubs and restaurants, has risen. It’s expected more venues will go out of their way to accommodate furry diners. East Anglia has loads of dog-friendly spots – have a search on our websites and you’ll find several to get you started.

3. More food delivery services – and ghost kitchens

Lockdown spawned a whole new generation of takeaway businesses – and forced many restaurants to offer takeaway options just to survive. Loads of these have survived, and some restaurants have even built ‘ghost kitchens’ purpose-designed to create meals for home diners. You can get anything and everything from breakfast, to afternoon tea, to a five-course tasting menu dropped at your door.

Mushrooms are expected to feature in more dishes in 2022 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. More mushrooms

Flexitarianism continues to be a buzz word in food. The idea that we should cut back our intake of meat, fish and dairy for part of the week, building our diets largely around plant proteins and vegetables. High in glutamates (which help create an umami flavour), mushrooms of all types are expected to be used more than ever before in ready meals and restaurants in 2022. They’re certainly versatile and deliver a bold punch of savouriness to dishes. From dainty enoki, to chewy slivers of woodear, meaty ceps, lemony hen of the woods, and good old field mushrooms – there’s bound to be one you like.

5. Luxury chocolates

During the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 chefs on forced furlough were left scratching their heads, wondering what to do next. And swathes of them turned to chocolate making – there are more artisan chocolate makers in the UK than ever before. Newbies in East Anglia include Lifetime of Chocolate, Cocoa Collective, Xocolat by Louis Beckett and Salt and Sugar Art Chocolate.

6. Bottled cocktails

The drink option we never knew we needed – until lockdown. Some of us built our own cocktail bars across 2020-21. Others will have taken advantage of a new wave of bottled and canned cocktails, made by skilled mixologists – often from bars that were shut down.

In East Anglia there are several to choose from, most with nationwide delivery.

Niche cocktails in cans were created before the pandemic, using premium spirits to put creative twists on classic drinks. All are bar strength (apart from the mocktails of course) and come with instructions for creating the perfect serve, from which barware to use, to garnishing tips. The range includes a Brazilian Lime Margarita, Blood Orange Old Fashioned, Mocha Martinia, and Lemon and Elderflower Gin Fizz.

Edmunds Cocktails offers a box of six cocktails of your choice for £29.95. Choose from the likes of Acai Berry Bramble, Lychee Martini and Strawberry Daiquiri.

Norfolk’s Cocktail Canaries drinks arrive through the door in 50cl pouches, ready to pour. Wet your whistle with a Salted Caramel Espresso Martini, Jaffa Cake Negroni, or Honeycomb Old Fashioned.

Essex-based Tappd Cocktails use real fruit, award-winning spirits and ethical coffee to make their drinks, which include an Espresso Martini, Pornstar Martini, Sex on the Beach, and Pina Colada.

And you can collect ready-made cocktails from Tipsyjar at Redwell Street in Norwich, or have them delivered if you live in postcodes between NR1 and NR14. Jars contain two serves and come with premium garnishes. They include a Clover Club, Blood Orange Negroni, and Sherry Oak Old Fashioned.

Espresso martinis are bang on trand - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Espresso martinis

Speaking of cocktails. The popularity of this coffee-based concoction continues to rise – and it’s thought to be one of the most-ordered mixed drinks you can get your mitts on, with multiple varieties. There are cold-brew, mocha, salted caramel, toffee and many many other versions. It should be a strong, fragrant drink, rich with good coffee, with a smooth sweetness and a creamy top.

To make it at home (serves two) pour 100ml vodka, 50ml fresh espresso, 50ml coffee liqueur and 1tbsp sugar syrup into a shaker with ice. Shake for 30 seconds, and strain into martini glasses. Garnish with a coffee bean. Try making it with local spirits- Wild Knight Vodka, or maybe Suffolk Distillery’s Salted Caramel Vodka.

8. The big breakfast

More of us are working from home. Does this mean breakfasts of cereal bars grabbed on the go are a thing of the past? Trend experts certainly think so. With no commute to tackle, home workers are apparently starting the day the proper way, with anything from a steaming bowl of porridge, to a good old bacon sarnie.

The feta pasta dish that took the internet by stom - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Comfort food

Don’t we all just need a bit of comfort at the moment. Experts say so. The most searched recipes in 2021, as reported by Google, gave a reflection of our global mood. No salad here. Nope. We’ve been looking for pasta (chiefly a Tiktok recipe for a pasta, feta all-in-one dish), tacos, Crockpot chicken, baked oats and smashed potatoes. Basically carbs.

Sunflower seed butter - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Sunflower seed products

Sunflower seeds will apparently have their day in 2022. These little nibs are nutrient powerhouses, with especially beneficial levels of selenium and zinc. Look out for an ‘explosion’ in sunflower seed butters and snacks. You can already eat them in sweet and savoury products made by East Anglia’s Munchy Seeds – available in independent food stores and many East of England Co-op stores as well as online.

11. Low alcohol drinks

The drinks market is being flooded by some really interesting sodas and tonics – perfect on their own over ice. There are even booze-free bars popping up. I’m a big fan of Artisan Drinks tonics, which stand alone with a drop of gin – their Agave Lemon Tonic and Barrell Smoked Cola are top notch.

12. Functional fizz

Drinks that are good for gut health are big news. From kefir to kombucha, expect to see more beverages of this variety in supermarkets across 2022. One of the country’s loveliest kombuchas is made in East Anglia by LA Brewery. The range includes Tropical Ginger and Citrus Hops – the Sparkling English Rose kombucha is a brilliant alcohol-free option for celebrations.

13. Tiki culture

There are already some Tiki inspired spirits on the market – Captain Morgan, for example, has launched a Tiki Mango & Pineapple rum. Look out for crazy barware, funky pineapple glasses and some experimental, tropical spirit mixes coming in 2022.

Adobo in flatbreads - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Filipino food

There are already some Filipino outlets in London, including some excellent street food at Seven Dials Market, just off Covent Garden, and it’s thought the cuisine with rise in popularity in 2022. Classic tastes of the Philippines include the national dish of Adobo – a kind of sweet/sharp stew, made with vinegar, soy, onion, sugar and garlic – their answer to peri-peri, and the kare-kare, a type of stew, often made with oxtail, thickened with toasted ground rice and crushed peanuts.

15. Sustainable food and less waste

The need to be more sustainable and to waste less continues to be a message we all need to hear. Plan your meals. Use your leftovers. Shop local. Choose meat, dairy and fish as ethically as you can.







