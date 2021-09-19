New gin launched to celebrate and support hospitality industry

Published: 12:33 PM September 19, 2021

Matt and Steph Brown, of Wild Knight Distillery, and chef and Hospitality Action ambassador Charlie Hodson, pictured with their 1837 gin. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

A new gin has been launched to mark a celebration of the hospitality industry and all those working within it.

Wild Knight Distillery, founded by husband and wife team Matt and Steph Brown, developed the 1837 gin with Norfolk chef and Hospitality Action ambassador Charlie Hodson.

Hospitality Action, one of the charities behind National Hospitality Day, which fell on Saturday, September 18, was founded in 1837, inspiring the gin's name.

The cause supports people working in the hospitality industry, including through grant funding.

The gin has been distilled and created to tie in with National Hospitality Day, which fell on Saturday, September 18. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

And Mr Hodson discovered that the gin's launch venue, The Victoria Inn at the Holkham estate, was also founded in 1837.

He hopes the gin will continue the conversation about hospitality at home.

"We wanted to do something quite important that we hope people will have at home," he said. "They might have it in their drinks cabinet and when they get friends around, they can ask about it.

"For me it's not just about the financial rewards for Hospitality Action, but it's about the awareness.

"If you can open up a conversation it can raise awareness around mental health and it could even help someone get back on the right path."

Mr Hodson, who runs Hodson & Co Cheese Room in Aylsham, said there had been a good turn-out for the launch.

The 1837 gin, created by Wild Knight Distillery in partnership with Hospitality Action. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

The gin has been distilled with citrus, thyme and nettle for a distinctive, aromatic flavour.

Special branding was created, which has been produced in the distillery’s signature pewter.

Mr Hodson thanked publisher Archant for supporting National Hospitality Day, and the teams at both Wild Knight Distillery and the Holkham estate.

National Hospitality Day was organised in recognition of a challenging 18 months for the industry, during which thousands of people were furloughed and lost jobs and businesses faced months-long shutdowns.

Organisers encouraged people to book a table at their favourite spot to show their support, or to donate to the causes behind the occasion.

To find out more and donate, visit nationalhospitalityday.org.uk

The gin is available to buy online from Wild Knight Distillery, at The Victoria in Holkham and from TFW Fine Wines.

Charlie Hodson and Steph Brown at the launch of the 1837 gin. - Credit: Lee Blanchflower



