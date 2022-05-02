Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers appeared at the Norwich Theatre Playhouse. - Credit: Get Lost and Found

A fun family show at a Norwich theatre came up with a novel idea to help highlight the importance of books to children of all ages.

Families enjoying the bank holiday weekend headed to the Norwich Playhouse to find out just how fun books can be as part of a Roald Dahl-inspired show.

The British author sold more than 250million books world-wide with the 2951 pages and 45,772 words of the 22 children's stories he wrote among the most revered.

And it was the content of those much-loved books, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Twits and The BFG, that the show, Roald Dahl and the Imagination Seekers, focused on.

The show was set amid a backdrop where across the world Dahl's words were disappearing not only from books but from the minds of children too.

Nerine Skinner and Martin Bonger who, as part of The Ancient Guild of Taletenders, helped try to save the stories.

But when asked to read one of Dahl's stories absent-minded tale tender, Terry (Bonger) was shocked to discover that the words had been snatched by the dreaded Wurble Gobblers.

In a bid to help rediscover words to fill the books Terry's assistant Brenda (Skinner) looks for help from the audience to try and find them to ensure the stories can be read again - and enjoyed - by future generations.

The hour-long show is big on audience participation with children urged to delve deep into their imaginations - and find their inner Dahl - to help add words to the stories which will help to replace the missing words.

The set and the premise were simple with the onus on the audience to help come up with the content that created the second half of the show and its conclusion.

Older members of the audience were urged to join in too as part of a show which proved to be fun for all the family.

It was a show which also helped highlight the importance of books, particularly in an ever-increasingly technological world.



