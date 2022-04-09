Promotion

There's all sorts to see and do at Chantry Place across the Easter holidays - Credit: Chantry Place

Easter is fast approaching and with the school holidays in full swing, many people will be planning activities to do throughout and over the Easter weekend, as well as purchasing delicious treats or gifts for friends and family.

At Chantry Place, you will discover Easter décor, gifts and treats, including one of the thickest Easter eggs you will ever encounter at Hotel Chocolat! There is also a plethora of restaurants you can enjoy with your family, not to mention the Easter Eggstravaganza trail.

The trail is running until April 19 and is a free, fun egg hunt that is suitable for the entire family. All you have to do is hunt all 12 eggs, note down the letter on them, solve the clues that will lead you to the next egg and then unscramble the letters to make an Easter-themed word!

The 12th egg is the golden egg and will have instructions on how to enter a competition to win a £100 voucher for Byron, a chocolate egg from Hotel Chocolat and a cute Jellycat bunny rabbit.

The free Easter trail is running until April 19 - Credit: Chantry Place

The range of restaurants on Chantry Square and on the terrace will be serving up enjoyable treats to enjoy over the Easter holidays. So why not make the most out of your long weekend and plan in a delicious lunch with family or friends? From Ed’s Easy Diner and GBK, to YO! Sushi and Wagamama, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Why not make the most of the four day weekend and plan a shopping trip at Chantry Place? Give your wardrobe an upgrade and head to fashion retailers, H&M, Zara, River Island, House of Fraser and more to shop the latest trends for adults and children!

Hotel Chocolat has a variety of mouth-watering treats in store this Easter. From its famous and delicious thick chocolate eggs filled with numerous yummy treats, special chocolate egg sandwiches, caramel chocolate bunnies and cute shaped chocolate treats for little ones.

Holland & Barrett also has a selection of yummy Easter eggs with flavours including zingy orange, caramel and buttermilk, and they’re vegan! Plus, Krispy Kreme always has some tasty doughnut treats to enjoy!

If you’re looking to have a calm, relaxing Easter weekend, pop into the Lush store and buy yourself a lovely smelling bath bomb. Easter specials include the golden egg, which smells like honey, or the easter bunny, which has a citrus scent. In its Easter collection, Lush also has an orange and grapefruit flavoured lip oil, a flowering carrot soap and an energising grapefruit body scrub named ‘down the rabbit hole’.

One of the eggs to find on this year's Easter trail at Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

Flying Tiger is stocked with Easter-themed décor, perfect if you’re throwing an Easter gathering with friends and family, or doing an Easter egg hunt with children. From Easter baskets to fun Easter activities for kids, such as paint your own egg holders, and even candle rings and napkins to decorate your dining room dinner ready to host a lovely Easter roast.

Easter-themed cards and gifts can also be found on Clintons and Lisa Angel at Chantry Place. At Clintons, find smaller gifts such as chocolates, toys, activity books and cards. Similarly, Lisa Angel has several products in its Easter collection, including limited edition dried flowers, chocolates, cards and a little lamb Jellycat toy.

As an alternative present to chocolate, how about a gift from Langleys? It has a large variety of gifts for children of all ages including rucksacks, and puzzles. It also stock brands such as Lego, Jellycat and Playmobil that would make the perfect gift!

For more information on events happening around the centre, please visit chantryplace.co.uk/events

Across the Easter bank holiday weekend, April 15 - 18, 2022, Chantry Place is open from 9am to 6pm and is closed on Easter Sunday. Please note that some retailers will open at 10am on bank holidays, so please check individual store pages at chantryplace.co.uk/stores