'Wynterfest' coming to town with big Christmas market, rides and The Grinch
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018
Don't be a Grinch and head to Wynterfest, which will celebrate the start of the festive season in style.
The event, which first launched in 2016, is returning to Wymondham town centre around Market Street on Sunday, December 4 from 12noon until 5pm with free entry.
There are already 60 stalls confirmed for the Christmas market, offering everything from cakes to crafts.
There will also be lots of street food and drink vendors, which will include mulled wine.
There will be live music at the Market Cross, with Mark the Busker and band The Walks confirmed, and the Spangle Steel Pan Band will perform on Norwich Road.
The Wymondham Lions are hosting a Santa's grotto at Money Lettings and other characters appearing include The Grinch and Princess Anna from Frozen.
There will be fairground rides for children in Middleton Street and the East Anglian Transport Museum will be providing a double decker bus for park and ride, with details to be confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
- 2 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
- 3 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
- 4 Police move into new station on city outskirts
- 5 Man who exposed Jimmy Savile reveals work on another paedophile case
- 6 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
- 7 Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town
- 8 Worst is yet to come for birds as virus brings 'distressing scenes' to Norfolk
- 9 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
- 10 Drug dealer who fled country sentenced after mother's death
Fran Young, chair of the Wymondham Town Team who organise the event, said: "It is a really good family day out and the live music is brilliant - the town council estimated 10,000 people came last year.
"It is also the first chance to view the Christmas lights and a new art display."