'Wynterfest' coming to town with big Christmas market, rides and The Grinch

Wynterfest is returning to Norfolk for Christmas 2022. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Don't be a Grinch and head to Wynterfest, which will celebrate the start of the festive season in style.

The event, which first launched in 2016, is returning to Wymondham town centre around Market Street on Sunday, December 4 from 12noon until 5pm with free entry.

There are already 60 stalls confirmed for the Christmas market, offering everything from cakes to crafts.

Nell Cork, six, ready to try a chocolate Christmas tree waffle at the Wymondham Wynterfest. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

There will also be lots of street food and drink vendors, which will include mulled wine.

There will be live music at the Market Cross, with Mark the Busker and band The Walks confirmed, and the Spangle Steel Pan Band will perform on Norwich Road.

The Wymondham Lions are hosting a Santa's grotto at Money Lettings and other characters appearing include The Grinch and Princess Anna from Frozen.

There will be a Santa's grotto at Wynterfest. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

There will be fairground rides for children in Middleton Street and the East Anglian Transport Museum will be providing a double decker bus for park and ride, with details to be confirmed.

Fran Young, chair of the Wymondham Town Team who organise the event, said: "It is a really good family day out and the live music is brilliant - the town council estimated 10,000 people came last year.

It is estimated that 10,000 people visited Wynterfest in 2021. - Credit: Wynterfest

"It is also the first chance to view the Christmas lights and a new art display."