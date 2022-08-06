News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Fun' dog show and fair with stalls, games and classes coming to Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:00 PM August 6, 2022
A free dog show and fair with stalls, fun games and classes is coming to a Norfolk town this summer.

Benson the partially-blind Rottweiler is among the 52 dogs that will be supported by funds made at the upcoming event at Centre Paws in Wymondham. 

It will be held on Saturday, August 13, with stalls selling dog accessories and treats, crafts, photography, games, a raffle and classes - costing £2 - for dogs to join in. 

The event, with free entry and parking, is being organised by the Rottweiler Welfare Association (RWA) to help raise money to care for the dogs within their care.

Katherine Overton is a short-term fosterer for RWA and is looking after Benson, whose condition has left her with huge vet bills.

The dog show and fair will help Ms Overton and the RWA to raise money to meet the costs and help other Rottweilers.

Ms Overton said: “We want people to come and have a bit of fun with or without a dog and raise lots of money.

“We are very grateful to Centre Paws for letting us use their facilities free of charge so there is no cost to us and every penny we make on the day will go to the dogs.” 

For more information visit Centre Paws' Facebook page. 







