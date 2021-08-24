News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Wroxham Barns' Pumpkin Festival goes after-hours

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:06 PM August 24, 2021   
Family carving pumpkins at Wroxham Barns

A family enjoying pumpkin carving at Wroxham Barns daytime pumpkin carving event. - Credit: Wroxham Barns

Wroxham Barns’ new after-hours event hopes to provide a whole new pumpkin picking experience. 

For the first time, Wroxham Barns have grown their own pumpkins for this event and will provide customers with a wheelbarrow to take into the patch, which spans an acre. 

Once they’ve picked their own pumpkin, guests can take it to the carving barn to get it ready for Halloween. 

Tickets also grant access to the Junior Farm where you can meet a variety of friendly animals, as well as the newly refurbished Fun Park where children can have unlimited rides and play. 

The venue is also catering to adults, with Cromer’s The Gangway serving drinks and cocktails from a licensed bar. 

You may also want to watch:

Food is being provided by The Bucket List. 

Running from October 28 till 31, tickets for anyone over 2-years-old are £9, with those under costing £2.50. 

Booking is essential and can be done on their website

Most Read

  1. 1 Shock footage as man harasses pregnant seal at Horsey
  2. 2 Pro-Wetherspoon graffiti appears in town after pub is rejected by council
  3. 3 'He was the kindest' - Family share devastation of 21-year-old's death
  1. 4 Fundraiser's vaccine plea after testing positive for Covid in Scotland
  2. 5 Woman fights off attacker after being assaulted in Norwich
  3. 6 'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy
  4. 7 Tractor overturns on A47 sliproad
  5. 8 New King's Lynn hospital could be built near Hardwick Roundabout
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Normann deal hits snag
  7. 10 'Camp on disputed land' planned near popular beach
Events
Wroxham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Motorhomes parked at motorhome campground.

North Norfolk District Council

Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Carl Lamb of Smith and Pinching on inheritance tax

Ask the Expert: How do I keep my assets below the inheritance tax...

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Offensive graffiti that appeared above a Banksy artwork in Cromer has been removed and reported to the police.

Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain

Weather warning for heavy rain issued for Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon