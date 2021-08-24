Wroxham Barns' Pumpkin Festival goes after-hours

Published: 2:06 PM August 24, 2021

Wroxham Barns’ new after-hours event hopes to provide a whole new pumpkin picking experience.

For the first time, Wroxham Barns have grown their own pumpkins for this event and will provide customers with a wheelbarrow to take into the patch, which spans an acre.

Once they’ve picked their own pumpkin, guests can take it to the carving barn to get it ready for Halloween.

Tickets also grant access to the Junior Farm where you can meet a variety of friendly animals, as well as the newly refurbished Fun Park where children can have unlimited rides and play.

The venue is also catering to adults, with Cromer’s The Gangway serving drinks and cocktails from a licensed bar.

Food is being provided by The Bucket List.

Running from October 28 till 31, tickets for anyone over 2-years-old are £9, with those under costing £2.50.

Booking is essential and can be done on their website.