News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Brewery hosting family music festival with beer tent and street food

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:51 PM July 7, 2021   
Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick is running the Big Dray Out family music festival this summer. 

Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick is running the Big Dray Out family music festival this summer. - Credit: Woodforde's Brewery

Woodforde's Brewery has announced the line-up for its long-awaited family music festival the Big Dray Out.

The brewery is located in Woodbastwick and countryside views will form the perfect backdrop for a day of music and tasty food and drink on Sunday, August 15. 

At the Big Dray Out there will be a beer tent and street food. 

At the Big Dray Out there will be a beer tent and street food. - Credit: Woodforde's Brewery

At the event, there will be beer straight from the brewery in the beer tent and entertainment is planned throughout the day. 

The live music line-up includes Lincoln Skins, Slick Division, Dirty Havana, The Ed Sheeran Experience, Chris James, Serena Grant, The Four Kicks – Kings of Leon Tribute, Alex Asher, The Islas and Mike Andrews as Robbie Williams.

There will be a jam-packed programme of live music at the Big Dray Out. 

There will be a jam-packed programme of live music at the Big Dray Out. - Credit: Woodforde's Brewery

The food vendors include Zaks American Diners, The East Coast Pizza Company, Deans Beans, The Drip Drop Bake Shop and Mr Frosty.

Joe Parks, chief executive of Woodforde's Brewery, said: "It is a wonderful family music festival, supporting local bands and great local Norfolk food and drink here at the home of our award-winning Wherry."

Tickets cost £25 for adults, £12.50 for children (8 to 15) and are free for under-eights at woodfordes.com/bigdrayout - early bird discounts are currently available. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
  2. 2 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
  3. 3 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
  1. 4 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  2. 5 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
  3. 6 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
  4. 7 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
  5. 8 190-year-old hardware store put up for sale in south Norfolk
  6. 9 See the WORLD'S first pictures of the new Lotus Emira
  7. 10 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lead from the roof of St Edmund's Church in Downham Market was stolen. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Norfolk Live

Man in late teens raped in church yard

Sarah Hussain

person
Norfolk TV presenter Simon Thomas marries his partner, Derrina Jebb, at Norwich Cathedral.

TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road

Norfolk Live

Man dies after car collides with parked van

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus