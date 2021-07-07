Brewery hosting family music festival with beer tent and street food
- Credit: Woodforde's Brewery
Woodforde's Brewery has announced the line-up for its long-awaited family music festival the Big Dray Out.
The brewery is located in Woodbastwick and countryside views will form the perfect backdrop for a day of music and tasty food and drink on Sunday, August 15.
At the event, there will be beer straight from the brewery in the beer tent and entertainment is planned throughout the day.
The live music line-up includes Lincoln Skins, Slick Division, Dirty Havana, The Ed Sheeran Experience, Chris James, Serena Grant, The Four Kicks – Kings of Leon Tribute, Alex Asher, The Islas and Mike Andrews as Robbie Williams.
The food vendors include Zaks American Diners, The East Coast Pizza Company, Deans Beans, The Drip Drop Bake Shop and Mr Frosty.
Joe Parks, chief executive of Woodforde's Brewery, said: "It is a wonderful family music festival, supporting local bands and great local Norfolk food and drink here at the home of our award-winning Wherry."
Tickets cost £25 for adults, £12.50 for children (8 to 15) and are free for under-eights at woodfordes.com/bigdrayout - early bird discounts are currently available.
Most Read
- 1 Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton
- 2 Police fear 'new' restaurant is front for owner who breached Covid rules
- 3 Norfolk college has closed after Covid-19 outbreak
- 4 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 5 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
- 6 Norwich riverside bar to close after licence refused due to noise concerns
- 7 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 8 190-year-old hardware store put up for sale in south Norfolk
- 9 See the WORLD'S first pictures of the new Lotus Emira
- 10 New takeaway and restaurant for 'Foodies' opens in city centre