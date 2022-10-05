Beers, free pizza and 'lovely views' at brewery's event to celebrate move

Left to right: Mike Deal, Lloyd Jones, Luke March, Luna (brewery dog), Ben Huggett and Amber Reeve from Wildcraft Brewery in Smallburgh - Credit: Wildcraft Brewery

Enjoy beers in a barn, free pizza and "lovely views" at a brewery's first event at its new Norfolk location.

Wildcraft Brewery moved to its new site in Smallburgh, near Stalham, earlier this summer.

And to celebrate its expansion, the business will host an event from 12pm until 7pm on Saturday, October 8, in the barn opposite the brewery in Church Farm.

Co-owner Mike Deal said: "We used to run a lot of little festivals at the old brewery.

"But we haven't been able to do that yet because we have been moving and it has been a bit hectic.

"We thought it would nice to welcome some locals and our old customer base for a pint at the weekend because the weather is looking lovely."

There will be nine Wildcraft beers on offer as well as local spirits and cider.

Visitors will also be able to tuck into free pizza courtesy of the Cross Keys pub in Dilham.

Mr Deal said they would also like to use it as an opportunity to discuss their future plans with members of the community.

He added: "This has been a massive move for us.

"We are expanding across the country, which is fantastic.

"What started as a little local brewery in Buxton is now a brewery supplying the whole of the UK."



