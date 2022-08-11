Here's when parents can get complimentary tickets to BeWILDerwood
An award-winning Norfolk attraction is treating parents to complimentary tickets next month.
BeWILDerwood, based near Wroxham, has announced the return of its Grown Ups Go Free weekend which will take place on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18.
The adventure park said the initiative has been brought in to reward adults for getting through the summer holidays while also helping them to save money on a family day out.
Tom Blofield, author and creator of BeWILDerwood, said: “So far it’s been a fantastic summer in the woods, with lots of holidaymakers visiting with their families.
"It’s brilliant welcoming new explorers to the woods to discover the story for the first time, as well as seasoned BeWILDerwooders that visit us time and time again.
"We hope we’ll see lots of our lovely locals taking advantage of this fantastic offer and running wild with us for our Grown-ups Go Free weekend.”
Tickets are limited and will go on sale on Monday, August 15, at 11am, with more released a few days later.
The offer entitles one free adult per paying person when booking tickets online in advance for visits on September 17 and September 18 only.
Pre-booking is essential and tickets are expected to sell quickly.