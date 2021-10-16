How to find 7 of Norfolk's unusual sights using just three words

Published: 4:27 PM October 16, 2021

The wreck of the trawler Sheraton under the shadow of the striped cliffs at Hunstanton. - Credit: citizenside.com

You may fancy visiting somewhere off the beaten track in Norfolk, but the more unusual spots can be hard to find.

Postcodes can point to general, rural areas and not the site you are trying to reach.

One piece of software wants to end this frustration.

What3words aims to make it easier to for people to find and share any location.

The geocode system has divided the globe into three-metre squares, each assigned a unique three-word address, making it easier to find specific places.

The three-word address can be typed into the app or what3words.com to get directions to the specific location.

You may also want to watch:

Here are the addresses for just a few of Norfolk’s more unusual attractions:

1. Wreck of the Sheraton, Hunstanton

Three word address: weds.bagpipes.ranged

Wedged in the sand of Hunstanton beach are the remains of this vessel, which served in both world wars. The Sheraton strayed from its moorings due to high winds in April of 1947 and eventually settled on the beach at Old Hunstanton.

Much of the boat was salvaged but a large section of its hull remains, which can still be seen today at low tide. The three word address will take you to the exact spot of the wrecked hull.

2. Demolished Second World War control tower, Titchwell

Three word address: partners.bother.cackling

Another ruin available to see on Norfolk's beach is the remains of a demolished Second World War control tower on Titchwell beach. The concrete and brick ruins of what is thought to have been an observation tower are embedded in the sand.

With many paths that lead from Titchwell's saltmarsh to the beach, it can be difficult to follow the right one to take you to these ruins, but using What3Words will take you directly to the old tower.

Grime's Graves. Picture: English Heritage - Credit: Archant

3. Grimes Graves, Lynford

Three word address: broadcast.hometown.task

This Neolithic flint mine is set across 90-acres pockmarked with undulating mounds and depression, giving the ground a lunar atmosphere. Each dip in the ground represents a collapsed mine shaft.

A ladder and lighting has been installed in one of the best-preserved shafts so that to the site visitors can see where miners worked by candlelight. The three word code will direct you to the most moon-like area of the English Heritage site.

4. Wells and Walsingham Light Railway

Three word address: outbound.seats.mystified

The Wells and Walsingham Light Railway travels between the Norfolk seaside town of Wells-next-the-Sea and the Abbey village of Walsingham. The railway is the smallest public railway in the world and at just £9.50 for a round trip, it is a charming way to travel north Norfolk.

The train makes four round trips each day and the three-word address will take you straight to the car park, off Stiffkey Road.

The Pyramid at Blickling Hall - Credit: Colin Finch

5. The Blickling Pyramid

Three word address: redeemed.kiosk.browser

More than two centuries old, this pyramid is one of Blickling Estate's most well-known landmarks. The structure is in fact a mausoleum that contains the remains of John Hobart, 2nd Earl of Buckinghamshire and his two wives.

If you go when it is raining, the structure appears black thanks to the porous limestone it is built from. The three-word geocode will help you navigate Blickling's 4,600 odd acres so that you see the Mausoleum.

6. Thetford Castle Hill

Three word address: fired.reclined.lentil

This three-word address will lead you to a large motte, which is all that survives of Thetford's 12 century motte and bailey castle that was destroyed by King Henry II in 1173. The surviving hill is the second largest man-made mound in England, standing at 40 foot high.

The mound now forms part of Castle Park and is a scheduled monument.

Castle Motte, Thetford .Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

7. Underground Street, Norwich

Three word address: touch.nerve.vows

Buried beneath The ShoeBox, in Castle Meadow, is a hidden underground street lined with abandoned houses. Tours of the ancient relic are available, which take visitors down two flights of stairs to explore the architecture that dates back to the 15th century.

Tickets for tours are available from the The Shoebox's website, and the three-word address will direct you straight to their front door.