Vintage car and beer festival gets into gear next month

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:44 PM June 12, 2022
Broads Motor Mania will take place in July, and the event has something for everyone to enjoy - Credit: Nick Butcher

Petrolheads are in for a treat next month as a classic car show with live bands, a beer festival and street food in tow is coming to north Norfolk.

The Broads Motor Mania will bring more than 150 vintage vehicles to Sutton Staithe Hotel in Stalham on Saturday, July 30.

The event is being held by Jessica's Wish to raise money for East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH). 

Broads Motor Mania will be held at the Sutton Staithe Hotel in Stalham

Broads Motor Mania will be held at the Sutton Staithe Hotel in Stalham on July 30, and will feature over 150 classic cars alongside live music, performers and a beer festival - Credit: Jessica''s Wish

Fundraiser Sue Goreham, alongside husband Richard, started Jessica's Wish in 2014 in memory of their daughter who was stillborn in 2006.

Since then they have been organising regular fundraising events raising money for EACH and other charities close to their hearts. 

"We can't wait to invite people along to Broads Motor Mania and we have so much in store for visitors.

"There will be nearly 160 classic cars, including an American fire engine and the hotel is also hosting a beer festival during the event.

"Children can visit a petting zoo and also take an alpaca for a walk. There is something for everyone."

The show will be open from 10am - 4pm and tickets can be purchased in advance for £3 or £5 at the gate, with free entry for children under 15. 

A park-and-ride service will be on offer from Stalham High School, with regular coaches operating to take visitors to the main event. 



