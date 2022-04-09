Gallery
Delight as popular Viking Festival returns to Sheringham
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
A popular Viking festival has returned to Sheringham - to the delight of families from across the area.
The Scira Viking Festival, which attracts scores of people to the north Norfolk coast every year, is taking place throughout Saturday.
Last year's edition sadly had to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But this morning, battle re-enactments got under way at Beeston Common and will entertain visitors until 4pm.
This evening, dozens of Vikings carrying torches will parade through town, culminating in the burning of a model longship.
The festival usually takes place earlier in the year, but organisers agreed to postpone it to the Easter break.
It was first held in 2013 and is intended to be "a celebration of our Viking heritage".
Sheringham's name evolved from old Norse and is thought to mean 'The home of Scira's people'. Scira is thought to have been a Viking warlord.