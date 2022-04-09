News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delight as popular Viking Festival returns to Sheringham

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:34 PM April 9, 2022
Two men role playing a viking battle at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment in Sheringham

Two men role playing a viking battle at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment in Sheringham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A popular Viking festival has returned to Sheringham - to the delight of families from across the area. 

The Scira Viking Festival, which attracts scores of people to the north Norfolk coast every year, is taking place throughout Saturday. 

A group of Vikings at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment in Sheringham

A group of Vikings at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment in Sheringham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Last year's edition sadly had to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But this morning, battle re-enactments got under way at Beeston Common and will entertain visitors until 4pm. 

Joanne Burrill strings her bow at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment

Joanne Burrill strings her bow at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

This evening, dozens of Vikings carrying torches will parade through town, culminating in the burning of a model longship.

The festival usually takes place earlier in the year, but organisers agreed to postpone it to the Easter break.

Catherine Plaice at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment in Sheringham

Catherine Plaice at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment in Sheringham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It was first held in 2013 and is intended to be "a celebration of our Viking heritage".

Sheringham's name evolved from old Norse and is thought to mean 'The home of Scira's people'. Scira is thought to have been a Viking warlord.

Mark Glee sits around his fire at the Viking reenactment in Sheringham

Mark Glee sits around his fire at the Viking reenactment in Sheringham - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Amber Frettingham of Valkenwolf at the Viking reenactment at Beeston Common

Amber Frettingham of Valkenwolf at the Viking reenactment at Beeston Common - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Jim Evans plays a viking horn at the Beeston Common viking reenactment

Jim Evans plays a viking horn at the Beeston Common viking reenactment - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Helmets, swords and shields ar the 2022 Viking reenactment on Beeston Common

Helmets, swords and shields ar the 2022 Viking reenactment on Beeston Common - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A woman crafting at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment 2022

A woman crafting at the Beeston Common Viking reenactment 2022 - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

