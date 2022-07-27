Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week
- Credit: PA Wire
Keep your eyes on the skies as two meteor showers are peaking this week.
The Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids showers will be visible over the UK and easy to spot.
Here is everything you need to know about the meteor showers which peak on Friday, July 29.
Delta Aquariids
Delta Aquariids is active between July 12 and August 23 and is peaking this week.
There will be up to 25 meteors per hour.
The shower is characterised by having persistent trains that last a few seconds after the meteor has passed.
Alpha Capricornids
Alpha Capricornids is active between July 3 and August 15 and is also peaking this week.
There will be up to five meteors per hour.
The shower is characterised by slow bright and yellow fireballs.
How to spot the meteors
This will be a great time to spot meteors as July 28 is a new moon so there will be less light pollution.
Turn off phones and torches 15 minutes before to allow your eyes to adjust.
Both showers will be at their best in the early hours.
If you get a photo of the meteor showers, we'd love to see it. Send your pictures to grace.piercy@archant.co.uk.