T-rex to stomp its way across county on tour of towns and resorts

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:31 PM August 3, 2021   
Titan the T-rex, the 20-foot giant - Credit: Roarr!

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure is asking locals and holidaymakers around Norfolk to keep an eye out for a giant Cretaceous beast.

Titan the T-rex will be roarr-ing across Norfolk and Suffolk all of tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4.

He will be stomping around holiday hotspots, like Vauxhall Holiday Park and Breydon Water Holiday Park, and towns, like Dereham, Lowestoft, Gorleston, Great Yarmouth, Cromer and other notable locations across East Anglia.

Titan the T-rex will be visiting towns across East Anglia - Credit: Roarr!

Roarr! is asking for those who spot him to share their best photo with them on social media with his location, to let them know where he is.

And one lucky dino-spotter will receive a four-person discovery pass which will be valid for the rest of the year.

Ben Francis, park manager said Titan's "clearly keen to join in with everyone making the most of East Anglia this summer".

He said: "We don’t suggest the public attempts to touch the dinosaur, who I’m sure will make his presence known with an almighty roar wherever he stops"

Park rangers will be giving away gifts to those who dare step close to the 20 foot T-rex.

