All you need to know ahead of Tom Jones concert in Norwich

Published: 10:15 AM August 11, 2021

Sir Tom Jones will perform in Earlham Park in Norwich on August 15. - Credit: Contributed by LHG Events

From timings to parking, here is all you need to know ahead of Tom Jones' Norwich concert in Earlham Park this weekend.

What are the timings for Tom Jones?

Sir Tom will perform in the park this Sunday, August 15, with gates open from 4pm.

It is part of his Surrounded by Time UK tour, which is named after his 41st album released in April.

The approximate finish time of the show is 10.30pm and the box office will be open from 2pm until 9pm, with any remaining standing or seated tickets available.

No set times have been released as they are subject to change, but before the main event there will be support acts, including The X Factor: Celebrity winner and reality TV star Megan McKenna.

Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

What coronavirus safety measure will be in place?

The organisers are urging people to take a lateral flow test before attending the concert, which all staff will be doing too, and people are encouraged to wear face masks in busy areas.

Where can I park?

There is no parking at the venue, so make use of city centre car parks and public transport.

Blue Badge Parking is available in Earlham Park and this can be accessed from University Drive and will be clearly signposted.

A return bus service will run from Costessey Park and Ride (NR9 3LX) from 2pm at 10 minute intervals - this must be pre-booked at ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F005830B02380A0

Sir Tom Jones is bringing his Surrounded by Time tour to Norwich. - Credit: PA

What food and drink will be available?

All bars will be operating a token system, with tokens available from booths around the concert arena and at the box office.

There will be a selection of food vendors to suit most dietary requirements.

Card payment facilities will be in place, but people are advised to bring cash too in case the signal is bad.

What can and can’t you bring?

No food and drink can be brought into the concert, unless you have a doctor's note, and neither can glass containers.

Empty plastic or reusable bottles sized 500ml or less are permitted for refilling.

No chairs, picnic blankets, tents or professional cameras and recording equipment are allowed - chairs will be provided for those with seated tickets.

You can bring an umbrella but this must be taken down during the show.

Only assistance dogs are allowed.

There are both standing and seated tickets available for Sir Tom Jones' Norwich concert. - Credit: PA

Are tickets still available?

There are some standing and seated tickets still available, starting at £39.50 (plus booking fee) at ticketmaster.co.uk