Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk

Published: 1:59 PM August 20, 2021

The Flying Scotsman is coming to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham, pictured here in 2017 at Norwich Station. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Tickets are now on sale for trips on world-famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman, which is heading to Norfolk this autumn.

The Flying Scotsman will be at the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham from Saturday, October 2 until Saturday, October 16, with a range of experiences on offer.

It was built in 1923 in Doncaster and was the first locomotive of the newly-formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER).

The Flying Scotsman passing through Marston Marshes. - Credit: Lydia Taylor

It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class, which were the most powerful locomotives the LNER used at that time.

The Mid-Norfolk Railway has worked with the National Railway Museum to bring The Flying Scotsman to Norfolk and there will be return trips from Dereham to Wymondham on October 2, 3 9, 10 and 16 for £29.50pp.

There will also be fish and chip evening specials, static display days and school visits.

Book at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/flyingscotsman