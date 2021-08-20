Video
Tickets go on sale for The Flying Scotsman in Norfolk
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Tickets are now on sale for trips on world-famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman, which is heading to Norfolk this autumn.
The Flying Scotsman will be at the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham from Saturday, October 2 until Saturday, October 16, with a range of experiences on offer.
It was built in 1923 in Doncaster and was the first locomotive of the newly-formed London and North Eastern Railway (LNER).
It was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class, which were the most powerful locomotives the LNER used at that time.
The Mid-Norfolk Railway has worked with the National Railway Museum to bring The Flying Scotsman to Norfolk and there will be return trips from Dereham to Wymondham on October 2, 3 9, 10 and 16 for £29.50pp.
There will also be fish and chip evening specials, static display days and school visits.
Book at midnorfolkrailway.co.uk/flyingscotsman
