Tickets for Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022 to go on sale

Tickets are going on sale this Friday for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022. - Credit: Thursford

While this year's Thursford Christmas Spectacular is still in full festive swing, tickets are set to go on sale this week for 2022.

This glittering variety show has been entertaining visitors of all ages across the globe since opening its doors on Christmas Eve in 1977.

It takes place at the Thursford Collection, near Fakenham, and is performed by a cast of 130 professional performers and includes music, dance and comedy.

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022 will feature more shows than ever before. - Credit: Thursford

Tickets for next year go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 9am and it will run from November 8 until December 23 with 82 performances, more than ever before, and tickets start at £41pp.

Th e 2021 production, which continues until December 23, has already been seen by 112,000 visitors over the world.

Visitors will also be able to experience The Enchanted Journey of Light again, a magical indoor wonderland trail leading to a Lantern Light Extravaganza outside, from November 18 2022 with tickets from £18pp.

Buy tickets at thursford.com or call 01328 878477.