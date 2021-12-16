News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Tickets for Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022 to go on sale

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:26 AM December 16, 2021
Tickets are going on sale this Friday for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022. 

Tickets are going on sale this Friday for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022. - Credit: Thursford

While this year's Thursford Christmas Spectacular is still in full festive swing, tickets are set to go on sale this week for 2022. 

This glittering variety show has been entertaining visitors of all ages across the globe since opening its doors on Christmas Eve in 1977.

It takes place at the Thursford Collection, near Fakenham, and is performed by a cast of 130 professional performers and includes music, dance and comedy. 

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022 will feature more shows than ever before. 

The Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2022 will feature more shows than ever before. - Credit: Thursford

Tickets for next year go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 9am and it will run from November 8 until December 23 with 82 performances, more than ever before, and tickets start at £41pp.

Th e 2021 production, which continues until December 23, has already been seen by 112,000 visitors over the world. 

Visitors will also be able to experience The Enchanted Journey of Light again, a magical indoor wonderland trail leading to a Lantern Light Extravaganza outside, from November 18 2022 with tickets from £18pp. 

Buy tickets at thursford.com or call 01328 878477.

Most Read

  1. 1 What are the Omicron symptoms to look out for?
  2. 2 Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58
  3. 3 Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'
  1. 4 'He's getting above his station' - Canaries legend on Cantwell
  2. 5 Norwich burger restaurant named one of UK's top 100 places to eat
  3. 6 Woman airlifted to hospital after minibus collision in car park
  4. 7 Pension shake-up could mean people have to retire later
  5. 8 City player gets three points for speeding hours after winning goal
  6. 9 More than 100 cannabis plants found in cul-de-sac in Watton
  7. 10 'I'm being punished for falling in love': Woman's IVF anguish
Christmas
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police car catches fire a11 norfolk attleborough

Norfolk Live News

Police car blaze closes A11

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Shane Vertigan, wh became known as the 'singing traffic warden' around Fakenham. Picture: Graham Cor

An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon