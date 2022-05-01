Thousands flock to car boot sale as it returns after five years

Gallery

Some of the stalls at the newly returned Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The Stately Car Boot Sale has been hailed a huge success with record attendance at it returned after five years away.

The event took place on Sunday, May 1 in Sennowe Park, near the village of Guist, and the organisers had to open it ten minutes before the start time at 10am due to such a long queue.

Thousands of people attended the newly returned Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The event raised funds for the Norfolk Churches Trust, which supports church buildings throughout the county.

Barbara and Alex Nadel and David Butterworth show off the dressmaker’s mannequin they got at the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

There were 193 pitches which were all sold out, as was the Patrons' Tent with champagne and canapes for 300 people.

Stallholders Gail and Mark Brown and Patricia Rawlings with their lamps for sale the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

A silent auction, which included Antony Gormley prints, raised more than £20,000 and prizes were also presented at the event for the school art competition, which had more than 500 entries.

Some of the stalls at the newly returned Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Patrick Lines, the Stately Car Boot chair, said: "This is the third time we have tried to do the event since the last one in 2017, but we were defeated twice due to lockdown.

Dawn Carter with the barrel she found at the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

"It has been phenomenal - people responded very well and it was busier than the last one."

Lorna Southerill, Charles Plant and Amy Southerill show off the taxidermy fox they found at the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Nola Merkel with her dad Henry and brother Dan on their pitch at the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Claire Reinhold with her remote control car, paintings and bag of other treasures that she found at the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Georgina Shaw, Kim Warren and Melanie Shaw-Sutton with a suit of armour on their pitch at the Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Thousands of people attended the newly returned Stately Car Boot Sale at Sennowe Park - Credit: Lauren De Boise



