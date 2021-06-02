News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Your ultimate guide to King's Lynn

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:18 AM June 2, 2021    Updated: 11:37 AM June 2, 2021
A view down the River Ouse in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

A roof top view along the river in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn is a historic town beside the Great Ouse with centuries of seafaring heritage and so much to do.

Where is King's Lynn and how do I get there?

You'll find Lynn on the A47 between Peterborough and Norwich. Its just over 90 minutes on the train from London King's Cross, or just under an hour from Cambridge.

A train at King's Lynn Station. Picture: Matthew Usher.

King's Lynn is just over 90 minutes from London by train - Credit: Matthew Usher

How much is parking in King's Lynn?

It's £1.80 for an hour and £4.70 for four hours on the Tuesday Market Place, £1.80 for an hour and £10.70 for 10 hours in the St James multi-storey car park and just £2.70 a day on Boal Quay, which is a 15-minute walk along the waterfront from the town centre.

The Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

What's there to see in King's Lynn?

Parts of the medieval Hanseatic port survive, including the Hanse House, the Custom House and grand merchants' houses. There are towering churches like Lynn Minster and St Nicholas Chapel, along with the Red Mount Chapel - a former chapel of rest for pilgrims on their way to Walsingham. The 18th Century whalers celebrated their catches in the Greenland Fishery, while the imposing South Gate was once part of the walls which protected the town. The Guildhall of St George, on King Street, is believed to be the last surviving theatre where Shakespeare performed.

What shops are in King's Lynn?

High Street, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn High Street - Credit: Ian Burt

Primark and H&M rub shoulders with independents including a vinyl record store and antique shops in the town centre, while out of town retail parks have supermarkets, Currys PC World and Argos.

Where is there to eat and drink in King's Lynn?

There's a Wetherspoons off the Tuesday Market Place. Lynn has an eclectic range of eateries including the Soul Food Cafe and Cafe Roasta on Tower Street, the Wenn's Chop and Ale House on the Saturday Market Place, Norbury's and the Filling Station on Norfolk Street and Cafe Mocha on New Conduit Street. There is also a McDonald's, Subway, Greggs and Wimpy on the High Street.

The Wenns Chop and Ale House, King’s Lynn, are offering takeaway every Friday, Saturday and Sunday o

The Wenns Chop and Ale House, in King’s Lynn - Credit: Wenns Chop and Ale House/AW-PR

Where is there to stay in King's Lynn?

There's a Premier Inn off the South Gate roundabout, the Duke's Head Hotel on the Tuesday Market Place and the Bank House on King Staithe Square.

Is there a museum in King's Lynn?

The Seahenge exhibition at the Lynn Museum in King's Lynn. Pictured is the great central stump. Pict

Seahenge is on display at Lynn Museum - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn has three museums. You can see Seahenge, the Bronze Age timber circle at Lynn Museum, on Market Street. Stories of Lynn on the Saturday Market Place explores the town's history. True's Yard, on North Street is dedicated to its fishing heritage.

When is King's Lynn Festival?

Lynn Festival is usually held for two weeks at the end of July and features world-class orchestras, performers and artists. Festival Too is a free festival, also held over three weekends in July with bands performing on the Tuesday Market Place. 

The Darkness performing at Festival Too

The Darkness performing at Festival Too in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

What entertainment is there in King's Lynn?

The Alive Corn Exchange has live bands and performance events throughout the year, while the latest films are on at the Majestic Cinema, on Tower Street. Lynn also hosts events such as re-enactments, classic car shows, water ski races and the Grand East Anglian Run (GEAR). Each November, the town hosts Fawkes in the Walks, one of the region's biggest firework displays.

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over the Red Mount Chapel in King's Lynn. P

The Fawkes in the Walks fireworks light up the night sky over The Walks in King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

What famous people come from King's Lynn?

Famous Lynners include Capt George Vancouver, the 18th Century explorer and Roger Taylor, who played the drums in the band Queen.

File photo dated 08/09/1976 of Queen as three previously unreleased tracks by the band, including on

Roger Taylor, second from right, with members if the band Queen - Credit: PA








