Everything to see and do at Sandringham

Published: 11:33 AM June 3, 2021

Sandringham House, which reopens to visitors on May 29 - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham has been the home of Royalty since the 1860s. Today much of the estate is open to the public and there is plenty to see and do.

Where is Sandringham and how do you get there?

There are hundreds of acres of woodland to enjoy at Sandringham - Credit: citizenside.com

Sandringham is a few miles north of King's Lynn off the A149. The estate begins as you enter the woodland at Babingley. There are regular buses from King's Lynn and ample parking for those who choose to drive.

How much is it to park at Sandringham?

There are two car parks close to the visitor centre. You can park for up to 30 minutes for free. Then it's £3.50 for up to three hours, £5 for up to four hours, or £7 for all day.

You may also want to watch:

What to see and do at Sandringham?

The newly-extended Children's Play Area at Sandringham - Credit: Ian Burt

You can explore the wooded country park on foot or by bicycle using the various sign-posted trails. A new children's adventure playground features replicas of some of the buildings around the royal estate. There are also pre-booked tours of parts of the house and gardens (£20 adult/under-17 free)

The ballroom at Sandringham, where Scott of the Antarctic's flag hangs, is one of the rooms open to the public on pre-booked tours - Credit: Ian Burt

What shops are at Sandringham?

The gift shop at Sandringham, which sells memorabilia, country goods, books, fine food and specially-brewed ales - Credit: Chris Bishop

There is a gift shop which stocks memorabilia, books, country apparel, fine foods and even specially-brewed Norfolk ales.

There is also a plant shop which stocks a selection from the royal nursery.

Two new Norfolk-brewed beers have gone on sale at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where is there to eat and drink at Sandringham?

There is a restaurant at the visitor centre where you can enjoy pre-booked afternoon teas and The Terrace Cafe and takeaway.

Sandringham Restaurant will reopen to serve pre-booked Afternoon Tea on Saturday, May 29 - Credit: Sandringham Estate

Is there a museum at Sandringham?

Yes, and it is well worth a visit to see its amazing collection of royal memorabilia, ranging from state limos to toy cars played with by young princes and princesses.

The Museum at Sandringham holds an extraordinary collection of Royal memorabilia - Credit: Ian Burt

What events happen at Sandringham?

Best-known is the Sandringham Flower Show, which draws thousands to the estate each July including Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Through the summer there are sometimes concerts and other performances, while Christmas will see the return of Luminate Sandringham, a dazzling light trail through the woods.

A couple stroll through the rainbow walk in honour of key workers at Luminate Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

When can we see the Queen at Sandringham?

The Queen usually spends Christmas at Sandringham and crowds traditionally gather to see the monarch and her family attend the morning church service on December 25.

The queues of people waiting to enter the grounds of Sandringham on Christmas Day to see the Queen and Royal family - Credit: Matthew Usher

She sometimes visits at other times of the year and is occasionally seen out riding or being driven around the estate.

The Queen usually spends Christmas at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

How can we book tickets for tours of Sandringham House or afternoon tea?

All details are online at https://sandringhamestate.co.uk/.



























