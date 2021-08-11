7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend on any budget

Published: 12:50 PM August 11, 2021

The event will include an I'm British, Get Me Out of Here! eating contest. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

From Great Yarmouth Comic Con to the Magic of Thailand Festival in Norwich, here are some of the best things to do in Norfolk this weekend.

Woodforde's Brewery in Woodbastwick is running the Big Dray Out family music festival this summer. - Credit: Woodforde's Brewery

1. What: The Big Dray Out

Where: Woodforde's Brewery, Slad Lane, Woodbastwick, NR13 6SW

When: August 15, 11.30am-11pm

Cost: Adults: £25, children (8-15): £12.50, under-8s free, woodfordes.com/bigdrayout

At this family music festival there will be beer straight from the brewery and entertainment throughout the day, including children's activities, with parking on-site.

The live music acts are Lincoln Skins, Slick Division, Dirty Havana, The Ed Sheeran Experience, Chris James, Serena Grant, The Four Kicks – Kings of Leon Tribute, Alex Asher, The Islas and Mike Andrew as Robbie Williams.

The food vendors include Zaks American Diners, East Coast Pizza Company, Deans Beans, Drip Drop Bake Stop and Mr Frosty's Ice Cream.

The Magic of Thailand Festival is returning to Eaton Park in Norwich this summer. - Credit: Magic of Thailand Festival

2. What: Magic of Thailand Festival

Where: Eaton Park, Norwich, NR4 7AU

When: August 14 to 15, 10am-7pm

Cost: Day tickets: Aged 12 and over: £4, under-12s: free but tickets still need to be booked, magicofthailand.co.uk - tickets also available on the gate

Forget buying expensive flights as Thailand is coming to your doorstep this weekend.

The Magic of Thailand Festival is on tour across the UK and is returning to Norwich by popular demand, featuring authentic food and entertainment.

The programme includes traditional Thai dancing, shows with spectacular costumes and eating contest I'm British, Get Me Out of Here!

There will also be a traditional market and children's rides.

Some exciting art, mosaics and photography will be on display at the Norfolk Creations Exhibition. - Credit: Contributed

3. What: Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition

Where: The Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AU

When: Until August 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Norfolk Creations is holding its Summer Exhibition in the beautiful Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings.

This exhibition will be showcasing some stunning arts and crafts from 18 Norfolk-based artists and artisans.

This will include semi-precious gemstone jewellery, photography, coastal-inspired pottery, original oil artwork and award-winning preserves.

The Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE) car festival returns to the Norfolk Showground this August. - Credit: Andy Liu

4. What: Japanese Auto Extravaganza (JAE)

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, New Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: August 12 to 15 (gates open 3pm on August 12 for Thursday camping ticket holders)

Cost: Camping tickets from £35, day tickets from £10, children under-14 free when accompanying a paying adult, jae-show.co.uk

Attendees can expect everything from sports cars to retro imports at this popular festival, with around 50 car clubs involved each year.

There will also be bumper car rides, a trade village, a Show and Shine competition and local car dealerships SLM Toyota and Holden Honda will be hosting displays.

A fantastic firework display will take place on the Saturday night.

Larry Lamb, who played Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey, will appear at this year's Great Yarmouth Comic Con. - Credit: PA

5. What: Great Yarmouth Comic Con

Where: Great Yarmouth Racecourse, Jellicoe Road, NR30 4AU

When: August 14-15, 10am-5pm

Cost: Saturday early bird day tickets sold out and available on gate (cash only) - adults and teens (13+): £10, children (5-12): £7/Sunday day tickets online price - adults and teens: £7, children: £5/weekend tickets online price - adults and teens: £12, children: £8 (family tickets also available), eventbrite.co.uk/e/great-yarmouth-comic-con-2021-tickets-64976585717

Star of Gavin and Stacey, Larry Lamb, is one of the famous faces appearing at the second Great Yarmouth Comic Con this weekend.

He will be appearing alongside Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Footsoldier, EastEnders), Josh Herdman (Harry Potter), Martin Ballantyne (The Dark Knight, The Golden Compass) and Joshua Shea (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

The special guests will be there on both days for Q&As, with an extra charge for autographs and professional photos (cash only), and there will also be props, stalls and professional cosplayers.

Tickets available on the gate can be bought by cash only.

A Beach Party is taking place at Belle Aire Holiday Park in Hemsby. - Credit: Contributed

6. What: Beach Party Weekend

Where: Belle Aire Holiday Park, Beach Road, Hemsby, NR29 4HZ

When: August 14: 3pm to 10pm, August 15: 6pm to 10pm

Cost: Free

With the summer holidays in full swing, Belle Aire Holiday Park is holding a Beach Party Weekend.

On Saturday, the Spangle Pans will be bringing steel pans to Norfolk and Carl Chapman will also perform hits from the 80s and from a mix of music genres, ranging from ska to soul.

On Sunday, Havana Kaguga will take to the stage, who are a group of professional singers and musicians with a horn section.

The garage sale will raise funds for the upkeep of Catton Park.

7. What: Old Catton Community Garage Sale

Where: Maps available from Recreation Ground Pavilion, Church Street, Old Catton, NR6 7DS from 9.45am

When: August 15, 10am-3pm

Cost: Maps cost £1

Old Catton Parish Council has arranged this event to raise funds for the upkeep of Catton Park.

There are around 50 participating households in the garage sale, with maps available on the day.