7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk and Waveney this bank holiday

Published: 7:15 AM April 28, 2021

Pop Up Pictures' drive-in cinema is returning to the Norfolk Showground and is one of the great events you can enjoy over the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

From a beer festival to a drive-in cinema, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do over the May bank holiday weekend in Norfolk and Waveney.

The beer festival will take place in a stretch tent at the Carleton Rode Social Club. - Credit: Contributed

1. What: Welcome Back Beer Fest

Where: Carleton Rode Social Club, Mill Road, NR16 1NQ

When: April 30: sessions 4pm-7pm, 7pm-11pm, May 1: sessions 1pm-4pm, 4pm-7pm and 7pm-10pm, May 2 and 3: sessions 1pm-4pm and 4pm-7pm

Cost: Free entry, all beers £3.20 per pint (£1.60 per half) with discounts for CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members, booking essential for tables of up to six people or two households - call 01953 788219 or message the Carleton Rode Social Club on Facebook (preferred)

Carleton Road Social Club, which was named Club of the Year at the Norwich and District CAMRA branch’s 2020 awards, is running a beer festival in its new stretch tent over the May bank holiday.

It will be table service only and there will be 12 beers on offer from local brewers and from across the UK, including Shere Drop from Surrey Hills Brewery which was named the Champion Beer of Britain at the Great British Beer Festival 2019.

On Friday there will be barbecue food, with vegetarian options too, on Saturday Pommarola Pizza Gardens will be there, burgers will be on offer on Sunday and on Monday there will be another barbecue.

Beccles Antique street market. - Credit: Nick Butcher

2. What: Beccles Antiques Street Market

Where: Beccles Quay, Fen Lane, NR34 9BB

When: May 2, 8am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The Beccles Antiques Street Market is back in its temporary location at the quay, alongside the River Waveney, after it relocated from the town centre in 2020 so there was more space for social distancing.

Visitors can expect around 100 professional dealers offering antiques and collectables and a food court with plenty of seating.

There is a council-run car park at the quay and there will be some within the actual market area which costs £1, though this will be limited and there are plenty of other car parks in the town.

The summer drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground. - Credit: Archant

3. What: Spring Drive-in Movies

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey, NR5 0TT

When: April 29 to May 2, May 13 to 16, various times

Cost: £21.50-£23.50 per car, pup.mhtickets.com/browse

The Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back for 2021 after popular events in the summer and and at Christmas.

Across the two weekends, there will be 28 films shown, which over the May bank holiday includes Inside Out, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Eating Street will also be running at the site, which has free entry and parking for all, and the vendors are Phat Khao, which offers Thai food, Elsie's Pizza, Churros and Chorizo, Natural Born Grillers and Gringos Nacho Factory.

Eating Street will run 5pm to 9.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 11.30am to 9.30pm at the weekend, with benches and music from DJs and acoustic artists.

The cocktail bar at Junkyard Market is inside a shipping container. - Credit: Chris Harvey

4. What: Junkyard Market

Where: Car park outside St Mary's Works (off Duke Street), Norwich, NR3 1QA

When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 10pm - this weekend it is also running Monday due to the bank holiday: 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Pre-book a free two-and-a-half hour slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk, refundable deposit £10 for tables of two or four or £20 for six

Popular street food event Junkyard Market is back by popular demand after sell-out events last summer and at Christmas.

At the event, there is a mix of local food vendors and those from further afield and all ordering is done on app.

The market also features bars inside shipping containers, with drinks including cocktails and fruity beers from London craft brewer Jubel, and refundable deposits have been introduced this time to prevent no-shows.

The Cromer Record Fayre takes place this weekend. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. What: Cromer Record Fayre

Where: Cromer Community Centre, Garden Street, NR27 9HL

When: May 1 to 3, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

JimJam Records, along with other local dealers, will be at Cromer Community Centre over the May bank holiday weekend.

There will be thousands of vinyl records, CDS and DVDs for sale with prices to suit all budgets and it will include rare collectables.

You can visit Wretham Lodge Gardens over the May bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Contributed

6. What: Wretham Lodge Open Gardens

Where: Church Lane, East Wretham, IP24 1RL

When: May 2 and 3: 11am to 5pm

Cost: £5, children free, pre-booking a slot essential at ngs.org.uk

Wretham Lodge is opening up to the public this weekend and up to 70 people will be able to comfortably wander around the gardens at one time.

The 10 acre garden surrounds a former Georgian rectory, which is not open, and in spring visitors can enjoy tulips, hellebores, fritillaries, daffodils and narcissi, a bluebell walk and a small woodland walk.

There is also a traditionally maintained walled garden with fruit, vegetables and perennials and teas will be served across the road outside St. Ethelbert’s Church.

Owner, Michael Abbott, and park manager, Sue McElroy, on the caterpillar ride at Pettitts Animal Adventure park - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

7. What: Peppa Pig Character Day/Dino Day

Where: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham, NR13 3UA

When: Peppa Pig: May 1/Dino Day: May 3, the park is open daily from 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adults: £16.50, children (2-15): £15.50, under-twos: free, senior citizens/people with disabilities/carers: £14.50, family ticket for up to four people: £59, pre-booking essential at pettittsadventurepark.co.uk

Head to Pettitts with the whole family over the bank holiday to meet children's TV favourite Peppa Pig on Saturday or Blue, a life-size walking Velociraptor, on Monday and both will appear at intervals throughout the day.

Visitors can also meet over 30 different species of animals, including snakes, parrots and meerkats, and enjoy a range of rides and various play areas.



