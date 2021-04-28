Video
7 cheap or free things to do in Norfolk and Waveney this bank holiday
- Credit: Archant
From a beer festival to a drive-in cinema, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do over the May bank holiday weekend in Norfolk and Waveney.
1. What: Welcome Back Beer Fest
Where: Carleton Rode Social Club, Mill Road, NR16 1NQ
When: April 30: sessions 4pm-7pm, 7pm-11pm, May 1: sessions 1pm-4pm, 4pm-7pm and 7pm-10pm, May 2 and 3: sessions 1pm-4pm and 4pm-7pm
Cost: Free entry, all beers £3.20 per pint (£1.60 per half) with discounts for CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) members, booking essential for tables of up to six people or two households - call 01953 788219 or message the Carleton Rode Social Club on Facebook (preferred)
Carleton Road Social Club, which was named Club of the Year at the Norwich and District CAMRA branch’s 2020 awards, is running a beer festival in its new stretch tent over the May bank holiday.
It will be table service only and there will be 12 beers on offer from local brewers and from across the UK, including Shere Drop from Surrey Hills Brewery which was named the Champion Beer of Britain at the Great British Beer Festival 2019.
On Friday there will be barbecue food, with vegetarian options too, on Saturday Pommarola Pizza Gardens will be there, burgers will be on offer on Sunday and on Monday there will be another barbecue.
2. What: Beccles Antiques Street Market
Most Read
- 1 RAF veteran 'mutilated' by surgeon who made three mistakes in five days
- 2 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
- 3 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 4 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
- 5 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
- 6 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
- 7 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
- 8 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
- 9 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
- 10 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
Where: Beccles Quay, Fen Lane, NR34 9BB
When: May 2, 8am to 4pm
Cost: Free
The Beccles Antiques Street Market is back in its temporary location at the quay, alongside the River Waveney, after it relocated from the town centre in 2020 so there was more space for social distancing.
Visitors can expect around 100 professional dealers offering antiques and collectables and a food court with plenty of seating.
There is a council-run car park at the quay and there will be some within the actual market area which costs £1, though this will be limited and there are plenty of other car parks in the town.
3. What: Spring Drive-in Movies
Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey, NR5 0TT
When: April 29 to May 2, May 13 to 16, various times
Cost: £21.50-£23.50 per car, pup.mhtickets.com/browse
The Pop Up Pictures drive-in cinema at the Norfolk Showground is back for 2021 after popular events in the summer and and at Christmas.
Across the two weekends, there will be 28 films shown, which over the May bank holiday includes Inside Out, The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody.
Eating Street will also be running at the site, which has free entry and parking for all, and the vendors are Phat Khao, which offers Thai food, Elsie's Pizza, Churros and Chorizo, Natural Born Grillers and Gringos Nacho Factory.
Eating Street will run 5pm to 9.30pm on Thursday and Friday and 11.30am to 9.30pm at the weekend, with benches and music from DJs and acoustic artists.
4. What: Junkyard Market
Where: Car park outside St Mary's Works (off Duke Street), Norwich, NR3 1QA
When: Fridays: 5pm to 10pm, Saturdays and Sundays: 12pm to 10pm - this weekend it is also running Monday due to the bank holiday: 12pm to 10pm
Cost: Pre-book a free two-and-a-half hour slot at junkyardmarket.co.uk, refundable deposit £10 for tables of two or four or £20 for six
Popular street food event Junkyard Market is back by popular demand after sell-out events last summer and at Christmas.
At the event, there is a mix of local food vendors and those from further afield and all ordering is done on app.
The market also features bars inside shipping containers, with drinks including cocktails and fruity beers from London craft brewer Jubel, and refundable deposits have been introduced this time to prevent no-shows.
5. What: Cromer Record Fayre
Where: Cromer Community Centre, Garden Street, NR27 9HL
When: May 1 to 3, 10am to 5pm
Cost: Free
JimJam Records, along with other local dealers, will be at Cromer Community Centre over the May bank holiday weekend.
There will be thousands of vinyl records, CDS and DVDs for sale with prices to suit all budgets and it will include rare collectables.
6. What: Wretham Lodge Open Gardens
Where: Church Lane, East Wretham, IP24 1RL
When: May 2 and 3: 11am to 5pm
Cost: £5, children free, pre-booking a slot essential at ngs.org.uk
Wretham Lodge is opening up to the public this weekend and up to 70 people will be able to comfortably wander around the gardens at one time.
The 10 acre garden surrounds a former Georgian rectory, which is not open, and in spring visitors can enjoy tulips, hellebores, fritillaries, daffodils and narcissi, a bluebell walk and a small woodland walk.
There is also a traditionally maintained walled garden with fruit, vegetables and perennials and teas will be served across the road outside St. Ethelbert’s Church.
7. What: Peppa Pig Character Day/Dino Day
Where: Pettitts Animal Adventure Park, Reedham, NR13 3UA
When: Peppa Pig: May 1/Dino Day: May 3, the park is open daily from 10am to 5pm
Cost: Adults: £16.50, children (2-15): £15.50, under-twos: free, senior citizens/people with disabilities/carers: £14.50, family ticket for up to four people: £59, pre-booking essential at pettittsadventurepark.co.uk
Head to Pettitts with the whole family over the bank holiday to meet children's TV favourite Peppa Pig on Saturday or Blue, a life-size walking Velociraptor, on Monday and both will appear at intervals throughout the day.
Visitors can also meet over 30 different species of animals, including snakes, parrots and meerkats, and enjoy a range of rides and various play areas.