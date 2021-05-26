Take a look inside Norfolk's new therapy centre with guinea pigs

Video

Published: 5:30 AM May 26, 2021

You can now have cuddles and cake at a therapy centre with guinea pigs that has opened in Norfolk.

Cavies and Cake opened in Fakenham on May 17, when indoor activities were permitted to return, and it is located in Oxborough Lane, next to Aldiss.

The centre has five rooms, including a sensory one, with runs for guinea pigs set around the walls and there is also a relaxing courtyard area.

It is run by friends Diana Taylor, 50, from East Rudham, and Michelle Mills, 36, who lives in Fakenham.

Mrs Taylor is no stranger to working with guinea pigs as she has been running Cuddly Cavies since 2013, offering visits to care homes, schools and disability groups.

She first started it as her son Leslie is autistic and she wanted to do something that would fit in with his care and there are now seven franchises across the UK.

She had the idea to open a centre during lockdown last year after her upcoming visits were cancelled.

Mrs Taylor, who owns 22 guinea pigs, said: "I was really upset I couldn't go into care homes and was worried about all the residents and frustrated I couldn't help people.

"Then I thought about doing Cavies and Cake so people could come to us and we could reach the wider community."

She then asked her friend Michelle, whose son Tommy is friends with Leslie, to join her on the project and they took on the building in November.

Since opening, the centre has had a great reaction, with people rebooking already and half-term is almost full, with each room taking six people at the moment.

Mrs Mills said: "Guinea pigs are absolutely fantastic and when people have come in with all sorts of worries and concerns the reaction so far is everyone has come out smiling."

The building is also wheelchair accessible, with a disabled toilet, and there are drinks and cakes on offer too.

During the sessions, visitors get the chance to cuddle the guinea pigs and give them treats.

Book a session caviesandcake.co.uk