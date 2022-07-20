Six themed markets planned for town centre to bring summer boost

Six themed markets are planned for Wymondham this summer. - Credit: Supplied by Wymondham Town Council

There is a jam-packed event calendar in a south Norfolk town this summer with six themed markets planned.

Wymondham Town Council is running the markets in a bid to increase footfall and boost tourism and business.

There is already a Farmers Market held on the third Saturday of the month in the town, but the extra themed events will fill the other Saturdays between July 23 and September 3.

They will take place on the Market Place between 9am and 1pm and the council is looking for local businesses to showcase their wares, charities to raise funds and and groups to attract new members.

There will be a kids and youth market on July 23, groups and clubs on July 30, pets and animals on August 6, arts and crafts on August 13, a local independent business showcase on August 27 and a vintage and antique one on September 3.

The regular farmers market will also take place on Saturday, August 20.

Councillor Kim Carsok, who came up with the idea, said: "We hope that they prove popular, bringing more people into our beautiful town centre."

If you are interested in having a stall call 01953 603302 or email office@wymondhamtc.co.uk